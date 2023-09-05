Kawasaki ZX-4R Launching Soon In India

Kawasaki India has an interesting portfolio of motorcycles ranging from the Ninja series to the KX and KLX off-road bikes and a good lot in between. Now the brand has posted on its social media handles an image teasing the launch of the new inline-4 cylinder powered motorcycle. While the company’s spokesperson refused to confirm it, we have a strong feeling that it will be the ZX-4R supersport.





Kawasaki India Upcoming Inline-4 Cylinder Motorcycle Teaser Image

While it would be the first time that Kawasaki will be bringing a small displacement inline-4 pot motorcycle to India, the bike maker has manufactured both, 250cc and 400cc displacement inline-4 cylinder motorcycles in the 1990s. Through the years, owing to stricter emission norms and the growing popularity of larger 600cc and 1000cc segment bikes, the need for small inline-4 motorcycles fizzled out.



Coming to the modern ZX-4R that Kawasaki already retails in the international market, the motorcycle is based on the Ninja series featuring a full fairing complete with LED lighting all-around, premium cycle parts and a sporty riding triangle. The motorcycle is a proper supersport with its aggressive styling, committed riding stance and performance-oriented powertrain and cycle parts.



Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R Front-Three Quarters

Powering the Ninja ZX-4R is a 399cc liquid-cooled inline-4 DOHC cylinder motor that is capable of churning out some serious power. The unit is rated to produce 78 bhp of max power at a screaming 15,000 rpm and peak torque output of 37.6 Nm at 12,500 rpm. The motor comes mated to a slick 6-speed gearbox assisted by a slipper clutch and a quick shifter.



The Ninja ZX-4R is built using a steel diamond frame with a truss structure that has been partly derived from the small ZX-25R. For suspension duties, the ZX-4R employs an upside-down fork setup at the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear, both sourced from Showa. For braking, the ZX-4R comes with a dual-disc setup at the front with radial calipers and a single disc at the rear with a floating caliper. The bike rides on 17-inch wheels shod with 120/70-R17 (front) and 160/60-R17 (rear) tyres.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R Side Profile

On the features front, the ZX-4R offers four riding modes – Sport, Road, Rain and Rider, the last mode being customisable. The bike is equipped with traction control and a 4.3-inch Bluetooth-enabled TFT screen with turn-by-turn navigation and notification updates.

Considering that the Ninja ZX-4R will be a CBU unit, expect the prices to be on the pricier side in the ballpark of Rs 7-8 lakh (ex-showroom). At that steep price tag, the ZX-4R will be a rather exclusive motorcycle to have in India. Will the ZX-4R have takers in the Indian market where the attraction to the exhaust note of the inline-4 bike has high demand? We shall get to know that and more once Kawasaki officially launches the motorcycle in India.