2024 Kawasaki KX65, KX112, and KLX 230RS Launched In India

Kawasaki India has updated its line-up with the addition of three new motocross bikes, the KX65, KX112, and KLX 230RS. The bikes join an already long list of motocross offering from the company that includes models like the KX100, KX250, KX450, KLX 110, KLX 140G, and KLX 450R. The new offerings are priced between Rs 3.12 lakh to Rs 5.21 lakh (ex-showroom).

The smallest and most affordable bike here is the Kawasaki KX65, priced at Rs 3.12 lakh (ex-showroom). Weighing a mere 60 kg, it is powered by a 64-cc, liquid-cooled, two-stroke, single-cylinder carburetted engine. The unit is paired with a 6-speed gearbox though Kawasaki does not reveal any power outputs. Other specifications of the KX65 include a 14-inch front wheel, 12-inch rear wheel, 33-mm telescopic fork, mono-shock rear suspension, and front and rear disc brakes.

The KX65 is the smallest dirt bike from Kawasaki in India

For riders seeking a more powerful option, the Kawasaki KX112 offers a larger package at a price of Rs 4.88 lakh (ex-showroom). Power comes from a 112-cc, liquid-cooled, two-stroke, single-cylinder engine also paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Unlike the smaller KX 65, the KX112 gets equipment such as an adjustable 36-mm USD fork at the front, a 19-inch front and 16-inch rear wheel, and petal disc brakes.

The KLX 230RS, priced at Rs 5.21 lakh (ex-showroom), stands apart from the other two models with its trail-focused design and features. Powered by a 233cc air-cooled, fuel-injected, four-stroke engine the KLX 230RS is claimed to offer a more balanced approach between trail riding and motocross. Notable specifications include a 925-mm seat height, a long-travel suspension for tackling varied terrains, and an electric start.

The KLX 230RS has a 925 mm seat height and gets long travel suspension.

By expanding its lineup, Kawasaki is providing enthusiasts with additional options to choose from, ensuring that riders of all skill levels and preferences can find a suitable motorcycle for their off-road adventures.