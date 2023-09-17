Login

Kawasaki Unveils Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 Motorcycles: Set To Hit European Markets In 2024

Both the Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 are powered by air-cooled, interior permanent magnet synchronous motors, providing a maximum output of 11.8 bhp and 39.32 Nm of torque.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

17-Sep-23 04:13 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Kawasaki's Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 electric motorcycles offer a fresh, eco-friendly approach to the entry-level segment, drawing inspiration from their ICE counterparts, the Ninja 400 and Z400 models.
  • These electric bikes provide a claimed top speed of nearly 100 kmph and feature an 'E-boost' mode for temporary acceleration bursts.
  • With a combined range of 70.8 km from two Li-ion battery packs, riders can easily swap or recharge batteries in around 3.7 hours.

Kawasaki has unveiled its electric motorcycles, the Ninja e-1 and Z e-1, scheduled for release in 2024. These electric bikes draw inspiration from the popular Ninja 400 and Z400 models but offer a fresh electric approach. Targeting primarily the European and British markets, these motorcycles are designed for the entry-level segment, comparable to 125 cc ICE bikes.

 

Also Read: Aprilia RS 457 India Unveil Date Announced

Both the Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 are powered by air-cooled, interior permanent magnet synchronous motors, providing a maximum output of 11.8 bhp with a continuous output of 6kW and 39.32 nm of torque. This powertrain enables a claimed top speed of approximately 99.7 kmph, which can be temporarily boosted by activating the 'E-boost' feature for 15 seconds, allowing for stronger acceleration and better overtaking capabilities.

Some of the features include two power modes (road and eco) and a walk mode, assisting with parking by enabling slow forward and backward movement. These functions are accessible through Kawasaki's 4.3-inch TFT instrument cluster.


The electric motorcycles retain the steel trellis chassis of their ICE counterparts, along with non-adjustable 41 mm telescopic forks and a monoshock suspension, paired with 17-inch wheels. The braking system consists of a 290 mm disc up front and a 220 mm unit at the rear, both with two-pot callipers. 

 

Also Read: Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R Launched At Rs 8.49 Lakh

The Ninja e-1 shares the same fairings and two-pod LED headlight as the N400, while the Z e-1 features the identical LED headlight and tank shrouds as the Z400. The key distinguishing factor is the light grey colourway with green accents, emphasising their electric nature. Notably, there are no side exhausts, and the bikes feature 100/130-section tires for added differentiation.

 

In terms of range, both electric motorcycles come equipped with two Li-ion battery packs, offering a combined range of 70.8 km. Riders have the option to swap the batteries when depleted or recharge them in around 3.7 hours.

 

Guest Author: RONIT AGARWAL

 

# Kawasaki# Kawasaki Ninja# Kawasaki Ninja e-1# Kawasaki Z e-1# electric bike# electric two-wheelers

