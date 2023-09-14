Aprilia RS 457 India Unveil Date Announced
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
14-Sep-23 03:19 PM IST
Highlights
- Aprilia RS 457 to be unveiled in India on September 20, 2023
- Price announcement soon
- It gets a new 457 cc paralle-twin engine
Barely days after its global unveiling, Aprilia is all set to showcase the RS 457 supersport motorcycle in India, on September 20, 2023, right before first ever MotoGP round to be held in India. It is a great time to be a motorcycle and a motorsport enthusiast in India with multiple new motorcycle launches on the anvil and the MotoGP Bharat just days away from us now.
Also Read: Aprilia RS 457 Unveiled Globally; India Launch Soon
The Aprilia RS 457 has been designed and developed in Italy at Aprilia’s headquarters, and it will be manufactured at Piaggio’s India manufacturing facility in Baramati, Maharashtra. The design is of course inspired from its elder sibling, the RS 660, hence the aggressive look and the cool supersport stance with committed riding posture. The bike is underpinned by a perimeter frame, which has a bolt-on frame attached to it.
The RS 457 gets a brand-new 457 cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled motor with a 270-degree crank. The maximum power output is 47 bhp and it gets a 6-speed gearbox The torque output and other specifications are yet to be revealed. The motorcycle weighs in at 175 kg.
The Aprilia RS 457 gets 41 mm USD fork up front with 120 mm of travel and a monoshock at the rear with 130 mm of travel. Both will be adjustable for preload. Up front, the bike gets a 320 mm disc with a Bybre 4-piston radial calliper and a 220 mm disc at the rear with a single piston floating calliper. The bike gets 17-inch wheels which are shod with 110/70 section tyre up front and 150/60 section tyre at the rear.
In terms of electronics, the RS 457 comes with three riding modes, three levels of traction control that’s switchable, dual-channel ABS and a quick-shifter as an option. The motorcycle also gets a 5-inch colour TFT display for instrumentation, while switchgear controls are backlit.
In India, the supersport segment sees a resurgence and the RS 457 will go up against the likes of the KTM RC 390, which is due for a update soon, Kawasaki Ninja 400 and the soon-to-be launched Yamaha YZF R3.
