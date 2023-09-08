Login

Aprilia RS 457 Supersport Unveiled; India Launch Soon!

The RS 457 is the newest addition to Aprilia's portfolio featuring an all-new 457 parallel-twin mill
By Janak Sorap

2 mins read

08-Sep-23 01:12 PM IST

  • All-new Aprilia Rs 457 globally unveiled
  • Powered by all-new 457cc parallel-twin motor
  • To be launched in India soon

After many spy images and speculations, Aprilia has finally taken the covers off the all-new RS 457 supersport. The motorcycle has been designed and developed in Italy at Aprilia’s headquarters, while the production will be handled at Piaggio’s India manufacturing facility in Baramati, Maharashtra. To be sold in the international markets, as well as in India, the RS 457 will be offered in three striking liveries.

Also Read: Aprilia RS440 Teased


Styling is based on the bigger sibling, the RS 660

 

Starting with the design, the RS 457 draws its inspiration from the bigger RS 660, complete with the striking and aggressive looks with the signature three-pot LED headlamp and other highlights. The decals on the bike make it look properly sporty and are derived from the livery that Aprilia has for its championship bikes. The bike is a proper supersport, so the riding triangle is sporty with a good level of a committed stance. The bike is built around a perimeter frame with a bolt-on subframe.

 

Also Read: Production-Ready Aprilia RS 440 Sportbike Spied Ahead Of Debut


Built around a perimeter frame with a bolt-on subframe

 

Powering the RS 457 is a brand new 457 cc parallel-twin mill with a 270-degree crank, liquid-cooling and DOHC head construction, that’s capable of registering 47bhp of max power. Weighing in at just 175 kg, the RS 457 manages to offer an impressive power-to-weight ratio that is noteworthy and fun-packed. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

 

Also Read: MotoGP: Aleix Espargaro And Aprilia Secure Dream 1-2 In Spain

Instrumentation is a 5-inch colour TFT diplay

 

On the electronics package, the RS 457 comes with three riding modes, three levels of traction control that’s switchable, dual-channel ABS and a quick-shifter as an option. The motorcycle features a 5-inch colour TFT display for instrumentation, while switchgear controls are backlit.

 


Comes with three riding modes and three levels of traction control setting besides dual-channel ABS

 

Coming to the cycle parts, the RS 457 is suspended by a 41 mm USD fork setup at the front with 120 mm of travel and a monoshock at the rear with 130 mm of travel. Both are preload adjustable. Braking is handled by a 320 mm disc up front with a Bybre 4-piston radial caliper and a 220 mm disc at the rear with a single-piston floating caliper. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch wheels shod with 110/70 (F) and 150/60 (R) section tyres.

Powered by an all-new 457 cc parallel-twin mill

 

Since the manufacturing of the RS 457 will be carried out in India, we expect Aprilia India to launch the RS 457 at an interesting sticker price. On the competition front, the RS 457 will lock horns with the KTM RC 390, Kawasaki Ninja 400 and the upcoming Yamaha YZF-R3.

