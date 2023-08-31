Aprilia RS440 Teased; Launch On September 7, 2023

Yes! With the coming of MotoGP Bharat, Aprilia India is shifting gears and getting ready to launch the Aprilia RS440, at least that what it looks like, from the teaser images put up by the company. The silhouette of a supersport motorcycle and the date of September 7, 2023 is definitely a tease enough!

Aprilia RS440: Photo Credit - RideApart

In addition to the teaser, an Aprilia supersport test mule has been spotted doing the rounds a few times in India, further adding fuel to the fire that the model in question could be the RS440. The RS440 test mule seems to have a sleek and sharp front fascia, featuring split-LED headlights, similar to the ones on the RS660. The resemblance to the RS660 doesn’t end there. The side panels, exposed frame, and tapered tail also seem familiar. The motorcycle has a sporty riding stance with rear-set footpegs and a split-seat unit.

The upcoming Aprilia RS440 will get a 440cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine, which is expected to deliver around 48 bhp. The engine will be paired to a six-speed gearbox, with a quick-shifter, and the top speed is expected to be around 180 kmph. Expect the motorcycle to have features like dual-channel ABS, TFT screen with smartphone connectivity and rider aids such as ride-by-wire, traction control and so on. In terms of cycle parts, the Aprilia RS440 is likely to get USD fork up front, a monoshock at the rear, twin-spar frame along with disc brakes and lightweight alloy wheels.

Once launched, the RS440 will compete with rivals such as the upcoming Yamaha YZF-R3, KTM RC 390, and the Kawasaki Ninja 400.