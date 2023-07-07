  • Home
Spy Shots of Production-Ready Aprilia RS440 Emerged

It is anticipated that the Aprilla will make an official announcement during the upcoming festive season
07-Jul-23 04:53 PM IST
Highlights
  • The production-ready Aprilia RS440 features design ques similar to the RS660
  • The bike is expected to be powered by a 440cc parallel-twin engine delivering around 48 bhp, paired with a six-speed gearbox
  • Expected to feature dual-channel ABS, TFT display with smartphone connectivity, and a quickshifter

Spy shots of the Aprilia RS440 test bike have emerged, in which the design and specifications are seen. These spy shots provide a comprehensive view of the overall bike.

 

The RS440 has a sleek and sharp front fascia, featuring split-LED headlights which is the same as the current RS660, even the side panels, exposed frame, and tapered tail also bear a similar resemblance. Also, it is seen that the headlight has a transparent visor fitted. The bike has a sporty riding stance with rear-set footpegs and a split-seat setup.

 

 

The upcoming Aprilia RS440 will be equipped with a 440cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine, which is expected to deliver around 48 bhp. The engine will be mated to a six-speed gearbox, enabling the bike to achieve a top speed of approximately 180 kmph. Furthermore, the bike will feature advanced rider aids like dual-channel ABS, a TFT display with smartphone connectivity, a quick-shifter, and more.

 

As for the cycle parts, according to the spy image, the bike gets USDs at the front, and a monoshock at the rear, shod with 17-inch wheels. The test bike spotted near Pune, India, adheres to local safety regulations and is equipped with a saree guard.

The images show that the bike is production-ready, it is anticipated that the Aprilla will make an official announcement during the upcoming festive season. Once launched, the RS440 will compete with rivals such as the upcoming Yamaha YZF-R3, KTM RC 390, and the Kawasaki Ninja 300.

 

Source: Image 1, Image 2

