Production-Ready Aprilia RS 440 Sportbike Spied Ahead Of Debut

Recent spy shots of the Aprilia RS 440 sportbike have provided a closer look at its design refinements. Earlier spy shots displayed only the right rear side of the bike, while the new images unveil its front end. At first glance, the Aprilia design DNA is evident, with the signature LED Daytime Running Light layout. The headlight assembly sports a split design.



The bike's design includes a seamlessly integrated windshield in a tucked position. The fairing appears to conceal turn indicators, suggesting the possibility that the LED DRLs might also serve a dual function.



Moving to the side profile, the RS 440 exhibits the signature exposed cast perimeter frame, with a sculpted fuel tank. An underbelly exhaust design indicates a focus on mass centralisation.

It is expected to have inverted front forks, a rear mono-shock, single front and rear disc brakes with ABS, 17-inch alloy wheels with road-focused tyres with lightweight alloy rims.

The motorcycle could also mark the introduction of an all-new 440 cc twin-cylinder engine, accompanied by liquid cooling and a 6-speed gearbox, giving a power output of around 45 bhp and torque of 40 Nm and an expected top speed of 180 kmph.

Written by:- Ronit Agarwal



