BMW CE 02 Electric Scooter Spied On Test In India

The scooters were officially showcased last month by the German bike maker
By Janak Sorap

2 mins read

27-Aug-23 09:29 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • New BMW CE-02 electric scooter spied in India
  • The scooters made their global debut last month
  • Manufacturing to be carried out in India as well

With EVs being the talk of the town, the recently showcased BMW CE-02 electric scooter has been spied on test on Indian roads. The manufacturer globally unveiled the scooter last month, and going by the registration plates, the scooter is being manufactured at TVS’ manufacturing facility, under the TVS-BMW partnership.

 

The test mules were spotted parked in a public place, somewhere in Sringeri, Karnataka. The CE-02 is a quirky and futuristic-looking electric scooter that is significantly different from how we have been used to viewing scooters in general. The scooter has a wide range of customisation options along with a variety of accessories to pick from.

 

The CE-02 comes with a 3.5-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity, LED headlights, USD front fork assembly, a raised handlebar, a single-piece saddle and some more. The scooter is built around a double-loop tubular frame, riding on 14-inch wheels with disc brakes at both ends.

For the powertrain, the CE-02 comes with the option of a single or dual lithium-ion battery pack, each having a capacity of 2kWh. The single battery pack variant of the CE-02 weighs 119 kg and is rated to achieve a top speed of 45 kmph and a range of 45 kilometres. On the other hand, the dual battery pack variant tips the scale at 132 kilograms, offering a top speed of 95 kmph and a range of 90 kilometres. Charging options include a 0.9kW standard charger and a 1.5kW fast charger. With the former, the single-battery version takes about 3 hours and 2 minutes to reach full charge, while the dual-battery version takes around 5 hours and 12 minutes to acquire a full charge.

 

Also Read: BMW CE 02 Urban Electric Two-Wheeler Debuts With Over 90 km Range

Since the scooters are being manufactured and tested in India, there is a high chance that BMW might consider launching them in the Indian market. There’s also the possibility that TVS might develop their own version of the scooter, similar to the 310 platform sharing.

# BMW CE 04 electric scooter# BMW CE-04 electric scooter# BMW CE 02

