BMW CE 02 Electric Scooter Bookings Open Today, Launch Soon

BMW Motorrad India has officially opened bookings for the CE 02 electric two-wheeler. Expected to launch in the coming days, the CE 02 will be the second all-electric product from the German company to make it to Indian shores, after the CE 04. The two-wheeler brand has dropped a few teasers of the two-wheeler hinting that its launch is not too far away. Its production has already commenced at TVS’ manufacturing facility at Hosur, Tamil Nadu.

The electric two-wheeler sports a minimalistic design with very few body panels and a single flat seat. The CE 02’s equipment list is expected to include all-LED lighting, a reverse gear, keyless operation, USB charging, and a 3.5-inch TFT screen for the instrument console. In terms of cycle parts, it will feature USD front forks and adjustable rear shock absorbers. Braking duties will be handled by a 239 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc, with ABS likely to be included. The scooter will ride on 14-inch wheels, fitted with 120/80 section front and 150/70 section rear tyres.



We expect the electric two-wheeler to be priced between Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh

Globally, the two-wheeler is offered with either an 11 kW electric motor or a 4 kW unit. The 11 kW version is capable of achieving top speeds of up to 95 kmph, while the low-speed version has a top speed of 45 kmph. The electric two-wheeler can be had with either a duo of 2 kWh battery packs that deliver a range of over 90 km per charge, or a single 2 kWh battery pack that produces a range of 45 km.



While it will be produced locally unlike its more expensive sibling, the CE 04, the CE 02 is still likely to be offered at a higher price tag than most other scooters on sale in India. We expect it to be priced somewhere between Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh (ex-showroom).



