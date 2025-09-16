2025 BMW S 1000 R Launched In India At Rs 19.90 Lakh

BMW Motorrad India has launched the 2025 S 1000 R roadster at an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs 19.90 lakh. The motorcycle arrives in India as a completely built-up unit (CBU). The latest update brings subtle design changes, refinements to the powertrain, and a more advanced electronics package.

For 2025, the S 1000 R introduces a new split-headlight design, while retaining the overall silhouette that has been a defining element of the bike over the years. The sharp, aggressive styling continues, in line with its naked sportbike positioning.

Powering the roadster is a 999 cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four engine, now producing 168 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 114 Nm of torque at 9,250 rpm. BMW claims the motorcycle can go from 0-100 kmph in 3.2 seconds and reach an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph. The six-speed gearbox has been updated with a shorter second gear and a revised final drive ratio for better responsiveness.

On the electronics front, the S 1000 R gains Drag Torque Control (MSR) and Engine Brake Control as standard. Other features include all-LED lighting with Headlight Pro, M Quick Action throttle, and three riding modes (Road, Rain, and Dynamic). These are managed through a 6.5-inch TFT display.

The 2025 S 1000 R is available in three trims: Standard, Style Sport, and the M Sport Package. While the Standard and Style Sport are offered in black, the Style Sport also comes in a special blue finish with fluorescent green accents.

In India, the S 1000 R will compete against other litre-class naked sportbikes such as the Ducati Streetfighter V4, Honda CB1000 Hornet SP, and Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS, all of which occupy a similar performance and price bracket.