BMW CE 02 electric scooter India launch on October 1

The CE 02 will be positioned below the CE 04 that was launched by the brand in July
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on September 27, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Offers a range of 90 kilometres with the twin battery setup
  • The CE 02 will be the second electric scooter from the brand in India
  • Launch scheduled for October 1

Following the launch of the CE 04, BMW Motorrad is gearing up for the launch of the more affordable CE 02 electric scooter that is designed for urban commuting, offering a minimalistic, futuristic design with a focus on practicality. Its stripped-down aesthetic, with few body panels, showcases a design philosophy centred around functionality. The scooter has been constructed primarily around its electric motor and battery, emphasising efficiency and ease of use in city environments.

 

Also Read: BMW CE 04 Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 14.90 Lakh


BMW CE 02 edited carandbike 3

Positioned below the BMW CE 04, the CE 02 is designed to provide an eco-friendly and stylish commuting option for daily city rides. Powered by a 2kWh air-cooled synchronous motor, the single-battery setup offers a range of 45 km and a top speed of 45 kmph, ideal for short city rides. Meanwhile, for those needing more power and range, the optional dual-battery configuration doubles the range to 90 km and pushes the top speed of 95 kmph. 

 

Also Read: BMW X7 Signature Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs 1.33 Crore
BMW CE 02 edited carandbike 1

The CE 02 has been built around a double-loop steel frame, a premium upside-down fork and an adjustable monoshock setup for the suspension. The scooter rides on 14-inch wheels while the braking system consists of a 239 mm disc at the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear.

 

The BMW CE 02 features a 3.5-inch micro TFT display for its instrument cluster, providing basic connectivity to keep riders informed about essential data like speed, range, and battery status. Additionally, the scooter offers two riding modes - Surf and Flow.

Given the premium BMW badge, the CE 02 is expected to come with a higher price tag, likely positioning it above BMW’s 310 range of motorcycles. We expect the price range to be in the ballpark of Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

