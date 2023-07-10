BMW CE 02 Urban Electric Two-Wheeler Debuts With Over 90 km Range

BMW Motorrad has introduced a new electric two-wheeler designed for urban environments. Christened BMW CE 02, the new EV is claimed to be neither an e-motorbike nor an e-scooter, but rather an ‘eParkourer’.

Designed for cities and urban areas, the new BMW CE 02 features large wheels to ensure robustness and an enjoyable ride across various terrains. The frame, wheels, front fender, and triple clamp fairing are presented in black colour. For those seeking a more vibrant appearance, there is a Highline version as well that comes with elements such as gold-anodized forks and a tape design with Petrol as a contrasting colour.

The new BMW CE 02 has two standard riding modes: "Flow" and "Surf." The "Flow" mode is for smooth cruising in urban traffic, while the "Surf" mode is for a more spirited riding experience. Additionally, BMW also offers a sportier "Flash" mode as an optional feature in the Highline package.

Also Read: BMW Motorrad Celebrates Production Milestone Of One Million GS Motorcycles

The BMW CE 02 comes in two performance variants to suit different riders and legal requirements. The standard model comes with a maximum power output of 11 kW (15 bhp), which can be used by riders aged 16 and above, and it comes with a top speed of 95 kmph. Then there is a low-speed 4 kW version of the CE 02 that makes about 5 bhp and comes with a top speed of 45 kmph, which also meets the requirements of the AM driving license class. The latter can be ridden by users as young as 15-year-olds, or those with a car license.

Also Read: 2024 BMW R 1300 GS Revealed In Leaked Pictures

BMW also offers an external charger with 0.9 kW charging power as standard with the CE 02, enabling convenient charging at standard household sockets. For faster charging, a 1.5 kW quick charger is available as an optional feature for the 11-kW version.

BMW CE 02 has a lightweight construction, weighing only 132 kg (11 kW version) or 119 kg (4 kW version), coupled with a low seat height of 750 mm. The CE 02 offers a practical range of over 90 km (11 kW version according to WMTC). The EV comes with a double-loop tube frame, telescopic forks, a single-sided swingarm, and cast light alloy wheels. The e-two-wheeler comes with disc brakes with BMW Motorrad ABS.

Also Read: BMW Motorrad Finds Another Use For Winglets

As for creature comforts, the BMW CE 02 comes with a USB-C charging socket and a TFT display that shows riding speed and battery charge status. Users also have access to the BMW Motorrad Connected app that shows information like - end of charging and trip recording. The Highline offers a cradle mode, allowing the app to be safely controlled using the handlebar keypad. Furthermore, BMW Motorrad Connected Services, included in the Highline package, provide access to real-time CE 02 vehicle information and charging status through the app.