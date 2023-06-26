  • Home
2024 BMW R 1300 GS Revealed In Leaked Pictures

The new BMW R 1300 GS will be unveiled in Berlin on September 28, 2023, as part of the 100th anniversary of BMW’s motorcycle division.
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
26-Jun-23 06:01 PM IST
Highlights
  • New BMW R 1300 GS to be unveiled in September 2023
  • New frame, bigger engine, lighter weight
  • Adaptive cruise control, new features expected

The first fully-visible pictures of the upcoming 2024 BMW R 1300 GS, BMW Motorrad’s flagship adventure bike, have been revealed in new leaked images. The images show almost a production-ready R 1300 GS, after multiple prototypes have been spied on test over the past few months. The images have been published as part of the model’s type approval in Australia, and reveals some important design details and point to a few technological features which the new R 1300 GS may likely sport.

 

Also Read: New BMW R 1300 GS Unveil Date Announced

 

The upcoming BMW R 1300 GS will be marginally bigger than the outgoing R 1250 GS, but it will be a full 12 kg lighter.

 

The headlight is expected to be a symmetrical LED design, departing from the signature offset headlight design of the GS which has been in place since the late ‘90s. There’s a new single-slot LED headlight design on the R 1300 GS with a central main LED, which is likely to include cornering light facility. The headlight has been repositioned slightly below, towards the ‘beak’ freeing up a flat space above, which will likely have the radar system for the adaptive cruise control system. 

 

 

Also Read: BMW R 1300 GS Spotted On Test

 

There are some things we already know of about the new BMW R 1300 GS, including the new 1,300 cc, boxer-twin engine with output expected to be 143.5 bhp at 7,750 rpm and 143 Nm of peak torque at 6,750 rpm, which is achieved 250 rpm higher than the R 1250 GS. A completely new frame is expected to house the engine, and this will be a departure from the tubular steel trellis design and incorporate cast alloy construction. 

 

Also Read: BMW Motorrad Celebrates Production Of One Millionth GS

 

The new GS will be slightly larger in dimensions but will continue to run on the same 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel combination. Both cast alloy and wire spoke wheel options will be offered, with tubeless rubber. And then, there’s the weight. According to reports citing the type approval documents, the new BMW R 1300 GS will have a kerb weight of 237 kg, a full 12 kg lighter than the 249 kg kerb weight of the current R 1250 GS. After its global launch in September 2023, the new R 1300 GS is expected to be introduced in India in early 2024.

