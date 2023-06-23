  • Home
New BMW R 1300 GS Unveil Date Announced!

The next-generation GS will have come with a bunch of updates, mechanically, design-wise and on the feature-front
23-Jun-23 06:02 PM IST
  • To be officially unveiled on 28th September in Berlin
  • Will be a significant update over the existing model
  • India launch of the new G 1300 GS could happen by early 2024

BMW Motorrad has made an announcement that should bring a smile to every motorcyclist who loves big adventure bikes. At the ceremonial rollout of the one-millionth unit of the boxer-twin GS motorcycle (an R 1250 GS), BMW also made an announcement that the next-generation G 1300 GS will be officially revealed on 28th September in Berlin.

 

1300cc boxer-twin is rated to produce 143 bhp and 143 Nm
 

Successor to the current R 1250 GS, the R 1300 GS, as the name suggests, will feature a 1300cc boxer-twin based on the existing one. The motor will continue to be mated to a 6-speed gearbox, while power figures as per this report, will be 143.5 bhp at 7,750 rpm and 143 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The motor will continue to be offered with BMW’s ShiftCam technology, but will also get a bunch of new features and tech that include radar-based cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, collision warning, new LED lighting, revised suspension, and more.
 

2024 BMW R 1300 GS will feature radar-based cruise control

 

Design-wise, the new R 1300 GS will feature a similar design to the current GS, but all-new. Expect the motorcycle to have a more sculpted look and further improved ergonomics. According to reports, the motorcycle is expected to receive a new cast aluminium frame and rear sub-frame, replacing the current steel tubular one.

 

Also Read: BMW R 1300 GS Spotted On Test

 

Considering the official reveal dates, we expect BMW to launch the new R 1300 GS in the international market by the end of 2023, followed by its launch in India sometime in the first quarter of 2024.


BMW R 1250 GS
Starts at ₹ 20.55 Lakh
