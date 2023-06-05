2024 BMW R 1300 GS Specifications Revealed

Latest type approval documents filed in Europe reveal some specifications and technical details of the upcoming all-new BMW R 1300 GS, BMW Motorrad’s soon-to-be flagship adventure bike. The name of the R 1300 GS is confirmed by the documents, according to latest reports from Europe, and the bike has been codenamed GG13 in documents published in Switzerland and the EU. And from what is available from the latest reports, the new R 1300 GS promises to be an entirely new model.

New BMW R 1300 GS will have more power, new cast aluminum frame and latest generation radar-powered electronics.

The BMW R 1300 GS will still be powered by a BMW boxer engine, but will have more displacement at 1,300 cc, up from the previous 1,254 cc of the current BMW R 1250 GS. The engine is expected to retain the combination of air and liquid cooling, as will BMW’s ShiftCam variable valve timing system. What is noteworthy is that the R 1300 GS will be more powerful and compared to the 134.5 bhp of the R 1250 GS, the R 1300 GS will have peak power of 143.5 bhp, at the same 7,750 rpm. There’s also higher peak torque of 143 Nm, which will now arrive 250 rpm higher than before at 6,500 rpm. Claimed top speed is 225 kmph, up from 219 kmph on the current R 1250 GS.

New BMW R 1300 GS expected to be unveiled as a 2024 model later in June 2023.

According to latest reports, there will be two exhaust systems offered with the new BMW R 1300 GS. The first will be a standard one with a single end can, and an optional one with two silencers. Recent spy shots have shown the bikes fitted with Akrapovic silencers, which are likely to be optional versions. The wheels sizes are expected to be carried forward with 19-inch front and 17-inch rear combination, with both spoked wheels and cast alloy wheel option offered.

Adaptive radar system will offer adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring and rear collision warning features.

Also new will be a brand-new cast aluminium frame and rear sub-frame, which replaces the tubular steel frame which has been used on every boxer version of the GS since the model was first introduced in 1980. What’s also clearly visible in some of the latest spy shots is a brand new adaptive radar system which is expected to offer adaptive cruise control, blind sport monitoring and rear collision warning features. The front suspension uses BMW’s telelever system and the rear end has a paralever single-sided swingarm and shaft drive.

Considering the type approval documents have already been filed, we won’t be surprised if the new BMW R 1300 GS is officially unveiled sometime later in June 2023, with an official launch later this year. According to some sources, BMW Motorrad is planning an event in Germany in June 2023, which will likely be used to reveal the new BMW R 1300 GS, along with the upcoming BMW M 1000 XR. The new R 1300 GS will also likely have a M variant coming over the course of the next year.

(Spy shot source: MCN & Bennetts)