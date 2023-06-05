BMW M 1000 XR Spotted At Isle of Man

BMW Motorrad recently teased its upcoming BMW M 1000 XR on social media, releasing a graphic image showing a silhouette of the S 1000 XR with the brand’s iconic ‘M’ on the fuel tank. The new bike is expected to be unveiled on June 6, according to most reports coming out of Europe. And now, we have confirmation from the Isle of Man TT where the upcoming M 1000 XR has been spotted. Some more pictures of the M 1000 XR have been posted on social media of the bike parked at the paddock.

The BMW M 1000 XR was recently teased by BMW Motorrad on its social media channels.

The images of the M 1000 XR show carbon rims as well as other carbon fibre bits. Whether these carbon components will be standard or optional extras remains to be seen, considering the carbon fibre components are likely to jack up the prices of the bike. The bike revealed in the images sports carbon rims with M rim tape, Metzeller K3 Racetec RR tyres, sporty blue-coloured M calipers front and rear, as well as wings and what seems to be a M titanium exhaust.

The new BMW M 1000 XR is expected to be unveiled on June 6, 2023 and will join the M-branded 1,000 cc, inline four models offered by BMW Motorrad, which already have the M 1000 RR superbike and the M 1000 R litre-class naked. Full specifications, price and power output will likely be announced on June 6. The M 1000 XR is rumoured to put out more than 200 bhp, making it a direct rival to the likes of the Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak, but with more power than the Ducati if the M 1000 XR does end up putting out as much power as its inline four superbike sibling.