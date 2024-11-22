Login
2025 BMW F 900 R, F 900 XR Unveiled: Duo Benefits From Lower Weight, New Suspension

BMW has updated its F-series twins with new adjustable suspension and more while continuing with the same 895cc parallel twin engine.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 22, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • F 900 XR gets revised front fairing aimed at offering better aerodynamics
  • Both motorcycles shed 3kg of weight
  • Changes in both models are identical at large

BMW Motorrad has pulled the wraps off the updated F 900 R roadster and F 900 XR sports tourer for 2025. Both middleweight bikes are powered by the same 895cc parallel-twin engine but get updates in the form of lighter construction, upgraded suspension, revised ergonomics, and, in the case of the XR, improved aerodynamics. 

 

Also Read: Opinion: Why The BMW F 450 GS Could Be A Very Big Deal!

 

BMW F 900 XR BMW F900 R 1

Both middleweight bikes are powered by the same 895cc parallel-twin engine.

 

The 2025 models have gone on a weight-loss programme, shedding 3 kg overall. This reduction is partly due to new 17-inch cast aluminium wheels, which alone save 1.8 kg, and a lighter battery, trimming an additional 0.8 kg. Now, the weight figures are 208 kg and 216 kg for the F 900 R and F900 XR, respectively. 

 

Also Read: EICMA 2024: BMW F 450 GS Concept Motorcycle Unveiled; Production Bike To Arrive In 2025

2025 BMW F 900 XR

The F 900 XR gets tweaks to its fairing aimed at improving aerodynamics. 

 

The 895cc parallel-twin engine, unchanged mechanically, continues to deliver 105 bhp and 93 Nm of torque via a 6-speed gearbox. However, the ‘Dynamic’ riding mode has been fine-tuned, aimed at offering improved traction control. Both bikes now come with ABS Pro as standard, enabling cornering-sensitive braking for added safety.

 

Also Read: 2025 BMW S 1000 R And M 1000 R Unveiled

 

BMW F 900 XR BMW F900 R 2

Both motorcycles employ a new, adjustable upside-down telescopic fork. 

 

Both the F 900 R and F 900 XR incorporate new adjustable upside-down telescopic forks. Riders can now adjust rebound, compression damping, and spring preload to tailor the suspension to their needs. Standard engine drag torque control is also offered to prevent wheel spin or skidding during abrupt downshifts, complementing the existing assist/slipper clutch. An Akrapovic exhaust is also available as an optional accessory, which is lighter than the stock setup by 1.2 kg. 

 

Also Read: Best Bikes Of EICMA 2024: Team carandbike's Picks

 

2025 BMW F900 R

The F 900 R tips the scale at 208 kg (kerb). 

 

The F 900 R has undergone ergonomic adjustments for the riding position, with footrests positioned further back and handlebars moved slightly forward. The F 900 XR shares these updates while also getting aerodynamic tweaks, including a redesigned front fairing and redesigned wind deflector. The latter also gets handguards as standard fitment and BMW’s Headlight Pro as standard, featuring adaptive headlights and daytime running lights. Other standard additions include a USB-C charging port with a 2.4 A output and heated grips.

 

Both models come with two standard riding modes: road and rain. For further customisation, buyers can opt for Ride Modes Pro, part of the Premium Package, which adds the dynamic mode to the electronics.

