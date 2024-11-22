2025 BMW F 900 R, F 900 XR Unveiled: Duo Benefits From Lower Weight, New Suspension

BMW Motorrad has pulled the wraps off the updated F 900 R roadster and F 900 XR sports tourer for 2025. Both middleweight bikes are powered by the same 895cc parallel-twin engine but get updates in the form of lighter construction, upgraded suspension, revised ergonomics, and, in the case of the XR, improved aerodynamics.

The 2025 models have gone on a weight-loss programme, shedding 3 kg overall. This reduction is partly due to new 17-inch cast aluminium wheels, which alone save 1.8 kg, and a lighter battery, trimming an additional 0.8 kg. Now, the weight figures are 208 kg and 216 kg for the F 900 R and F900 XR, respectively.

The F 900 XR gets tweaks to its fairing aimed at improving aerodynamics.

The 895cc parallel-twin engine, unchanged mechanically, continues to deliver 105 bhp and 93 Nm of torque via a 6-speed gearbox. However, the ‘Dynamic’ riding mode has been fine-tuned, aimed at offering improved traction control. Both bikes now come with ABS Pro as standard, enabling cornering-sensitive braking for added safety.

Both motorcycles employ a new, adjustable upside-down telescopic fork.

Both the F 900 R and F 900 XR incorporate new adjustable upside-down telescopic forks. Riders can now adjust rebound, compression damping, and spring preload to tailor the suspension to their needs. Standard engine drag torque control is also offered to prevent wheel spin or skidding during abrupt downshifts, complementing the existing assist/slipper clutch. An Akrapovic exhaust is also available as an optional accessory, which is lighter than the stock setup by 1.2 kg.

The F 900 R tips the scale at 208 kg (kerb).

The F 900 R has undergone ergonomic adjustments for the riding position, with footrests positioned further back and handlebars moved slightly forward. The F 900 XR shares these updates while also getting aerodynamic tweaks, including a redesigned front fairing and redesigned wind deflector. The latter also gets handguards as standard fitment and BMW’s Headlight Pro as standard, featuring adaptive headlights and daytime running lights. Other standard additions include a USB-C charging port with a 2.4 A output and heated grips.

Both models come with two standard riding modes: road and rain. For further customisation, buyers can opt for Ride Modes Pro, part of the Premium Package, which adds the dynamic mode to the electronics.