2025 BMW S 1000 R And M 1000 R Unveiled
By Janak Sorap
1 mins read
Published on October 31, 2024
Highlights
- 2025 edition of BMW S 1000 R and M 1000 R unveiled
- Receives power gain and electronics updates
- Single-pod headlamp replaced with twin-pod unit
BMW Motorrad has unveiled the 2025 editions of the S1000R and M1000R naked roadsters with notable changes and updates. The bikes have been updated with small design updates, upgrades to the powertrain to produce more power and a more sophisticated electronics package.
Also Read: EICMA 2024: Top India-Bound Motorcycles To Expect
Starting with the motor, the 999cc DOHC inline-four-cylinder engine now registers 168 bhp thanks to the improved intake port geometry and fuel mapping, while the peak torque output remains the same at 114 Nm. The 6-speed gearbox has been tweaked with a shorter second gear and final drive ratio to provide greater responsiveness at road-legal speeds. In addition, the 2025 model also gets Drag Torque Control (MSR) and Engine Brake Control as standard, further improving the rider’s safety by preventing rear-wheel slip due to sudden throttle cuts or downshifting. Furthermore, the S1000R and M1000R are equipped with BMW’s new M short-stroke throttle grip, reducing the throttle action from closed to wide open from 72 degrees to 58 degrees.
Also Read: BMW CE 02 Electric Two-Wheeler Launched In India At Rs 4.50 Lakh
As far as appearances are concerned, the S1000R and M1000R, both now feature twin LED headlights inspired by the faired RR models. In addition to that, they get a sleeker number plate holder, an under-seat USB-C charging port, and a standard emergency call system.
In addition to the above-mentioned updates, the M1000R additionally receives an updated traction control system from the RR and can be specced with the optional carbon fibre winglets for enhanced aerodynamics.
