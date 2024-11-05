EICMA 2024: BMW F 450 GS Concept Motorcycle Unveiled; Production Bike To Arrive In 2025

BMW Motorrad has pulled the wraps off the all-new Concept F 450 GS motorcycle. The two-wheeler marquee says that the concept bike is in the near-production-ready stage, and upon launch, it will bridge the gap between the existing BMW G 310 GS and F 800/900. While details about the motorcycle’s arrival timeline are scarce, BMW Motorrad plans to put this motorcycle into series production sometime in 2025. The new BMW F 450 GS will be up for public display at the ongoing EICMA Motor Show in Milan, Italy.

Commenting on the newest GS bike, Sepp Mächler, Product Manager, BMW Motorrad said, “What was particularly important to us in the development of the new BMW Concept F 450 GS was to achieve the best handling for this segment and combine it with strong performance and optimal accessibility. The riding pleasure on-road and off-road is a top priority for this A2 BMW GS.”

In Europe, the bike will be targeted towards A2 licence holders, meaning riders aged 19 and over to ride motorcycles or scooters with a maximum power output of 47 bhp. Speaking of which, the motorcycle is powered by an all-new parallel-twin engine that has been developed from scratch that belts out the full 47 bhp, conforming to the A2 class. BMW Motorrad claims that the motorcycle gets a never-before-used ignition offset, which makes the engine characterful and eager to rev. Furthermore, to make the engine compact and lightweight, BMW has made use of lightweight materials, such as magnesium.

Marc Weber, lead engineer of the BMW Concept F 450 GS says that the aim, of this motorcycle, is to offer excellent off-road capability, along with nimble and precise handling on the road. That is also why you’ll find a fully adjustable upside-down fork and a shock absorber with load-dependent damping, drawing on technology from rally and enduro sport here.

The BMW F 450 GS concept comes with the signature visual traits of GS bikes, with a resemblance to the BMW R 1300 GS. In fact, the bike seen in the photos is painted in the same blue, white, and red colour scheme as the Trophy version of the R 1300 GS. “We have succeeded in designing the Concept with the sporty dynamic appeal of our large off-road icon in a particularly compact form,” Alexander Buckan, Head of BMW Motorrad Design said.

Johann Simon, vehicle project manager of the Concept F 450 GS says that the company wants to keep the production version of the F 450 GS as close to the concept bike as possible. Simon said, “Following the very sporty off-road focus of the Concept F 450 GS, we will implement the bike as close as possible to this concept. We will only adjust the seat height for better accessibility and easier handling. As an alternative to the cross-spoke wheels (19 inches front, 17 inches rear), lightweight but high-strength cast aluminium wheels in the same dimensions are also conceivable."

BMW Motorrad is also offering features like – ABS Pro (dependent on lean angle), performance brake, and freely configurable riding modes. The concept bike also gets BMW Connectivity on board with the 6.5-inch TFT display and smartphone connectivity. And almost all of them are expected to be seen on the production motorcycle.