Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: BMW F 450 GS Concept Showcased

BMW Motorrad has showcased its latest concept bike – the F 450 GS – at the Auto Expo 2025.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 18, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • BMW F 450 GS concept bike showcased in India
  • The bike comes with an all-new 450 cc parallel-twin engine
  • The BMW F 450 GS concept bike is a near-production unit

BMW Motorrad has showcased its latest concept motorcycle, the F 450 GS, at the ongoing Auto Expo 2025. The F 450 GS Concept was first revealed at the EICMA Motor Show last year and the brand states that the bike is in a near-production-ready form. Once it enters production and launches subsequently, the F 450 GS is expected to fill the gap between BMW’s G 310 GS and the F 800/900 GS models in its India portfolio.

BMW F 450 GS 1

The F 450 GS concept grabbed significant attention at EICMA 2024, thanks to its resemblance to the flagship BMW R 1300 GS. Designed with classic GS styling, the concept sports a blue, white, and red colour scheme reminiscent of the Trophy variant of the R 1300 GS adventure motorcycle. 
 

The F 450 GS is powered by a newly developed 450cc parallel-twin engine. The engine produces 47 bhp and is claimed to deliver ample torque, especially at lower revs. The bike tips the scale at 175 kg and BMW states that it utilises lightweight materials such as magnesium to keep the weight in check and enhance performance. 

BMW F 450 GS 2

BMW has packed the concept bike with a host of features, including ABS Pro with lean-angle sensitivity, high-performance braking systems,  freely configurable riding modes, BMW Connectivity, integrated with a 6.5-inch TFT display and smartphone compatibility. Most of these features are expected to carry over to the production version.
 

BMW Motorrad plans to begin series production of the F 450 GS by late 2025. The motorcycle will be up for public display at the ongoing Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. 

# BMW Motorrad India# BMW F 450 GS Concept# BMW F 450 GS# F 450 GS Concept# F 450 GS# BMW Bikes# BMW Concept bikes# Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025# Auto Expo 2025# Auto Expo# Bikes# bike# Two Wheelers# Bharat Mobility Global Expo
