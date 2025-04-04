BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS Discontinued In India

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS Discontinued In IndiaTata Curvv EV, Nexon EV, Punch EV, Tiago EV Offered With Benefits Up To Rs 1.71 LakhTVS Apache Completes 20 Years; Achieves 6 Million Sales MilestoneKTM 390 Enduro R To Launch In India Soon Ducati Desmo450 MX Motocross Bike Makes World Debut
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Special Feature: Journey To The Horizon – Witnessing The Winterline With Kia SyrosSpecial Feature: Journey To The Horizon – Witnessing The Winterline With Kia Syros2025 Volvo XC90 Review: Best 7-Seater Luxury SUV?
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Toyota bZ4XAston Martin DBXMahindra eKUV100Volkswagen Tiguan R-LineNissan Juke
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Hero Karizma XMR 250Suzuki GSX 8SKTM 390 SMC RYamaha YZF R7Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS Discontinued In India

The motorcycles emerged from the partnership between TVS and BMW, and were on sale in India for nearly seven years
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 4, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • BMW Motorrad India has discontinued the G 310 GS and the G 310 R from its lineup.
  • Likely discontinued due to falling popularity.
  • The G 310 RR remains on sale in India.

BMW Motorrad India has discontinued two of its most affordable motorcycles, the BMW G 310 GS and the BMW G 310 R, from its lineup after being on sale for nearly 7 years, car&bike has learnt from sources. While BMW Motorrad is yet to comment on this development, we reckon, if this is true, then it might be because of several reasons, including falling popularity for both motorcycles. With this, the duo’s faired sibling, the BMW G 310 RR, essentially a rebadged TVS RR 310, is now the most affordable motorcycle in BMW’s lineup.

 

Also ReadBMW R 12 G/S Enduro Motorcycle Unveiled
 BMW G 310 R G 310 GS Discontinued In India 1

The motorcycles were launched in 2018 and manufactured at TVS' plant in Hosur

 

Launched in 2018 after much delay, the BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS emerged from the partnership between TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad, which also resulted in the TVS Apache RR 310. When the two made-in-India BMW motorcycles went on sale, they were the smallest bikes, in terms of size and displacement, to be offered by the German brand. The bikes were manufactured at TVS Motor Company’s plant in Hosur, near Bengaluru, and were also exported to overseas markets. BMW sold 1640 units of the motorcycles in the country in 2018, which represented 75 per cent of the total sales for the company during the time. 

 

Also Readcar&bike Awards 2025: BMW R 1300 GS Is The Adventure Motorcycle Of The Year (Above 500 cc)
 

Both motorcycles were powered by the same 313 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, which pumps out 34 bhp at 9,500 rpm and peak torque of 28 Nm at 7,500 rpm. The 6-speed gearbox was also shared between the two bikes, in addition to the cycle parts and the chassis. The BMW G 310 R had a top speed of 145 kmph while the GS sibling could touch a maximum of 143 kmph.

 

Also Read2025 BMW C 400 GT Launched In India At Rs 11.50 lakh
 

More importantly, the reason for discontinuing the 310 models could also be to pave the way for an all-new platform, something which will be one of its kind in the sub-500 cc motorcycle segment. BMW Motorrad is expected to address the gap left by the 310 models with its all-new 450 cc, parallel-twin platform, which is also expected to get several models, the first being an adventure bike. 

 

Also ReadProduction-Spec BMW F 450 GS To Debut Late 2025
 BMW F 450 GS

The production-ready BMW F 450 GS is scheduled to make its official debut by the end of 2025

 

BMW unveiled the F 450 GS at EICMA 2024 and later at the Auto Expo 2025 in India. This motorcycle is expected to fill the gap left by the G 310 GS as a relatively inexpensive adventure tourer from BMW Motorrad for the masses. The production-ready BMW F 450 GS is scheduled to make its official debut by the end of 2025, and we expect it to be unveiled at the EICMA trade show in November 2025. Like the 310 models, the BMW F 450 GS is also likely to be manufactured in India by TVS.





 

# BMW# BMW India# BMW Motorrad# BMW G 310 RR# BMW G 310 GS# BMW G 310 R# BMW F 450 GS# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The R 12 G/S is based on the R 12 9T roadster and takes inspiration from the BMW R 80 G/S from the 1980s.
    BMW R 12 G/S Enduro Motorcycle Unveiled
  • The upcoming R 12 GS will essentially be an off-road version of the R 12 ninT roadster.
    BMW R 12 GS Teased; Unveil On March 27
  • The iX3 will be the first mid-size electric SUV in BMW’s all-electric 'Neue Klasse' family of EVs.
    New BMW iX3 To Mark Debut Of 'Neue Klasse' EVs; World Premiere In Late 2025
  • The sedan’s competition for the award included the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and the Mercedes-Benz CLE 300 Cabriolet
    car&bike Awards 2025: BMW 5 Series Is The Luxury Car Of The Year
  • The 2025 model year 3 Series receives minor updates and for now will be available only in petrol 330Li spec.
    2025 BMW 3 Series LWB Launched in India; Priced At Rs 62.60 Lakh

Latest News

  • The motorcycles emerged from the partnership between TVS and BMW, and were on sale in India for nearly seven years
    BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS Discontinued In India
  • Tata is offering notable discounts on leftover 2024 model year stocks of its EVs.
    Tata Curvv EV, Nexon EV, Punch EV, Tiago EV Offered With Benefits Up To Rs 1.71 Lakh
  • Sold in over 60+ countries, TVS currently offers a total of six motorcycles in the Apache Series
    TVS Apache Completes 20 Years; Achieves 6 Million Sales Milestone
  • KTM India has shared the first teaser for the 390 Enduro R on its social media handles.
    KTM 390 Enduro R To Launch In India Soon
  • Ducati's first production motocross bike is powered by a 450 cc engine that utilises Ducati’s desmodromic valve system, resulting in a 11,900 rev limit
    Ducati Desmo450 MX Motocross Bike Makes World Debut
  • Bespoke Phantom features unique embroidery within the cabin inspired by cherry blossoms and Japan’s flower viewing tradition.
    One-Off Rolls-Royce Phantom Cherry Blossom Commemorates Japan’s Sakura Season
  • The Temerario is the successor to the Huracan and packs a 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo with three electric motors.
    Lamborghini Temerario India Launch Slated For April 30
  • Once launched it will be the most affordable Benelli in the product portfolio.
    New Benelli Leoncino 250 Spied Testing
  • The Skoda Elroq RS gets a more powerful dual-motor setup that can propel the EV from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.4 seconds
    Skoda Elroq RS SUV Makes Global Debut
  • So far, all two-wheeler manufacturers in the Indian market have witnessed a year-on-year growth.
    Two-Wheeler Sales March 2025: Hero, TVS, Royal Enfield, Suzuki Witness Growth; Bajaj Sales Stable