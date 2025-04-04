BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS Discontinued In India

BMW Motorrad India has discontinued two of its most affordable motorcycles, the BMW G 310 GS and the BMW G 310 R, from its lineup after being on sale for nearly 7 years, car&bike has learnt from sources. While BMW Motorrad is yet to comment on this development, we reckon, if this is true, then it might be because of several reasons, including falling popularity for both motorcycles. With this, the duo’s faired sibling, the BMW G 310 RR, essentially a rebadged TVS RR 310, is now the most affordable motorcycle in BMW’s lineup.

Also Read: BMW R 12 G/S Enduro Motorcycle Unveiled



The motorcycles were launched in 2018 and manufactured at TVS' plant in Hosur

Launched in 2018 after much delay, the BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS emerged from the partnership between TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad, which also resulted in the TVS Apache RR 310. When the two made-in-India BMW motorcycles went on sale, they were the smallest bikes, in terms of size and displacement, to be offered by the German brand. The bikes were manufactured at TVS Motor Company’s plant in Hosur, near Bengaluru, and were also exported to overseas markets. BMW sold 1640 units of the motorcycles in the country in 2018, which represented 75 per cent of the total sales for the company during the time.

Also Read: car&bike Awards 2025: BMW R 1300 GS Is The Adventure Motorcycle Of The Year (Above 500 cc)



Both motorcycles were powered by the same 313 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, which pumps out 34 bhp at 9,500 rpm and peak torque of 28 Nm at 7,500 rpm. The 6-speed gearbox was also shared between the two bikes, in addition to the cycle parts and the chassis. The BMW G 310 R had a top speed of 145 kmph while the GS sibling could touch a maximum of 143 kmph.

Also Read: 2025 BMW C 400 GT Launched In India At Rs 11.50 lakh



More importantly, the reason for discontinuing the 310 models could also be to pave the way for an all-new platform, something which will be one of its kind in the sub-500 cc motorcycle segment. BMW Motorrad is expected to address the gap left by the 310 models with its all-new 450 cc, parallel-twin platform, which is also expected to get several models, the first being an adventure bike.

Also Read: Production-Spec BMW F 450 GS To Debut Late 2025



The production-ready BMW F 450 GS is scheduled to make its official debut by the end of 2025

BMW unveiled the F 450 GS at EICMA 2024 and later at the Auto Expo 2025 in India. This motorcycle is expected to fill the gap left by the G 310 GS as a relatively inexpensive adventure tourer from BMW Motorrad for the masses. The production-ready BMW F 450 GS is scheduled to make its official debut by the end of 2025, and we expect it to be unveiled at the EICMA trade show in November 2025. Like the 310 models, the BMW F 450 GS is also likely to be manufactured in India by TVS.









