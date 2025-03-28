BMW R 12 G/S Enduro Motorcycle Unveiled

BMW Motorrad has pulled the wraps off the R 12 G/S, a classic enduro motorcycle inspired by the iconic BMW R 80 G/S from the 1980s. Positioned as a more off-road-focused variant of the R 12 nineT roadster, the new R 12 G/S features a boxer engine combined with extended suspension travel, cross-spoke wheels, and a compact cockpit fairing. The motorcycle is available in three colour options and comes in a single variant, with two package choices: Standard and Enduro Package Pro.

Built on the same platform as the R 12 nineT, the R 12 G/S is a bit taller and features a minimalist body design. The motorcycle is equipped with a small headlight fairing, a raised front fender, knuckle guards, and a standard single-piece seat. Additionally, BMW is offering a Pillion Package to add a pillion seat. The exhaust system features a left-hand single-flow design with a high-mounted rear silencer and a conical tailpipe.



The R 12 G/S is powered by a 1,170 cc air/oil-cooled, twin-cylinder boxer engine, carried over from the R 12 nineT. This engine belts out 107 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 115 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. The motorcycle offers three standard riding modes – Rain, Road, and Enduro – with an additional Enduro Pro mode available in the Enduro Package Pro.

It also comes equipped with Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) and engine drag torque control (MSR) as standard. Other features of interest include keyless ignition, an LED headlight with an optional adaptive headlight and a round instrument cluster.



For suspension, the R 12 G/S is equipped with fully adjustable upside-down forks at the front, offering 210 mm of travel, while the rear features a monoshock setup with 200 mm of travel. The motorcycle rides on cross-spoke wheels, with a 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel, while the 18-inch rear wheel is offered as an option. Braking duties are handled by a twin 310 mm disc setup at the front and a single 265 mm disc brake at the rear. Furthermore, it has a fuel tank capacity of 15.5 litres whiles it tips the scale at 229 kg.