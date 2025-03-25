Login
BMW R 12 GS Teased; Unveil On March 27

The upcoming R 12 GS will essentially be an off-road version of the R 12 ninT roadster.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 25, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Official unveil on March 27, 9:27 pm
  • Will be equipped with long-travel suspension offering high ground clearance
  • Will features 21/17-inch wheel setup with knobby tyres

Earlier in 2024, BMW Motorrad’s Chief Markus Flasch had confirmed that the brand was working on a new off-road-focused motorcycle. Now, BMW has teased the upcoming R 12 GS on its global website, with a full reveal set for March 27. It will be an off-road enduro bike that will share its engine and core design with the R 12 nineT roadster.

 

The R 12 GS is expected to have a tall stance, will ride on 21/17-inch off-road wheels kitted with knobby tyres, long suspension travel, while packing a rugged look. 

 

Also Read: car&bike Awards 2025: BMW R 1300 GS Is The Adventure Motorcycle Of The Year (Above 500 cc)

BMW R 12 ninet edited carandbike 1

The R 12 GS will use the same air/oil-cooled 1,170cc boxer engine as the R 12 nineT, but tuned differently for off-road performance. The motor is expected to put out 108 bhp of max power and 115 Nm of peak torque. Gearbox duties will be handled by a 6-speed unit. 

 

Going by the leaked images, it is evident that the motorcycle will feature a single-sided swingarm, shaft drive, a high-mounted exhaust, and ample ground clearance, all together making it well suited for trails. With the minimal bodywork and use of light weight components, we expect BMW is aiming that offering an off-road capable motorcycle similar to what Ducati is offers with the Scrambler Desert Sled and Triumph with the Scrambler 1200.

# BMW Motorrad# BMW Motorrad R 12 GS# BMW Motorrad R 12 GS teased# BMW Motorrad R 12 GS unveil# BMW Motorrad R 12 GS off-road# bike# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
