BMW R 12 GS Teased; Unveil On March 27

Earlier in 2024, BMW Motorrad’s Chief Markus Flasch had confirmed that the brand was working on a new off-road-focused motorcycle. Now, BMW has teased the upcoming R 12 GS on its global website, with a full reveal set for March 27. It will be an off-road enduro bike that will share its engine and core design with the R 12 nineT roadster.

The R 12 GS is expected to have a tall stance, will ride on 21/17-inch off-road wheels kitted with knobby tyres, long suspension travel, while packing a rugged look.

The R 12 GS will use the same air/oil-cooled 1,170cc boxer engine as the R 12 nineT, but tuned differently for off-road performance. The motor is expected to put out 108 bhp of max power and 115 Nm of peak torque. Gearbox duties will be handled by a 6-speed unit.

Going by the leaked images, it is evident that the motorcycle will feature a single-sided swingarm, shaft drive, a high-mounted exhaust, and ample ground clearance, all together making it well suited for trails. With the minimal bodywork and use of light weight components, we expect BMW is aiming that offering an off-road capable motorcycle similar to what Ducati is offers with the Scrambler Desert Sled and Triumph with the Scrambler 1200.