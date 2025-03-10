car&bike Awards 2025: BMW R 1300 GS Is The Adventure Motorcycle Of The Year (Above 500 cc)

If you think of big machines in the adventure motorcycling segment, one name that’s synonyms among many enthusiasts is the ‘GS’ name from BMW Motorrad. Competing against many capable contenders that include the Aprilia Tuareg 660, Suzuki V-Strom 800DE, BMW F 900 GS Adventure, KTM 890 Adventure and the KTM 1290 Super Adventure, the flagship BMW R 1300 GS managed to take the lead and secured top marks at this year’s car&bike Awards 2025.

The BMW R 1300 GS looks radically different from the R 1250 GS. The front end is very different, as there is a clear departure from the asymmetric headlight. The motorcycle is now more compact and aerodynamic with a very imposing stance. Moving to the platform, the motorcycle uses a pressed steel frame that uses the boxer-twin as a stressed member, and is accompanied by a diecast aluminium sub-frame. For the powertrain, the R 1300 GS employs a 1300 cc boxer mill that has been completely reworked that registers 143.4 bhp at 7,750 rpm along with putting out peak torque of 149 Nm at 6,500 rpm. With weight reductions from the frame and powertrain, the motorcycle is overall 12 kilograms lighter.

At 237 kg, which is still on the heavier side, the weight distribution has been optimised which made the R 1300 GS more than up to being hustled around corners at the Madras International Circuit during the Jury Round. Equipped with semi-active suspension and brakes that do a fantastic job of shedding speeds, this motorcycle comes across as a very capable machine. All-in-all, the BMW R 1300 GS is a smooth machine with a torque-laden engine with a boatload of features making it one of the best motorcycles to consider if your pockets are deep enough.