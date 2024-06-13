Login
BMW R 1300 GS Launched In India At Rs 20.95 Lakh

Upon its launch, the BMW R 1300 GS succeeded the R 1250 GS in the global market
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 13, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • BMW Motorrad has launched the R 1300 GS in India at an Rs 20.95 lakh.
  • Shipped to India as a full import.
  • The motorcycle is the successor to the BMW R 1250 GS.

BMW Motorrad has launched its flagship adventure motorcycle, the R 1300 GS, in India. Shipped to India as a full import, it is offered at an introductory price tag of Rs 20.95 lakh (ex-showroom). First unveiled in September 2023, the R 1300 GS succeeded the BMW R 1250 GS, which enjoyed success in its class particularly in the Indian market. As its successor, the main talking points about the R 1300 GS are its larger engine and range of new features.

Also Read: BMW R 1300 GS Review: Big Daddy Of ADVs Ridden In Ladakh

BMW R 1300 GS Launched In India At An Introductory Price Tag Of Rs 20 95 Lakh 3

The R 1300 GS gets a new headlight with X-motif LED DRLs

 

Visually, the R 1300 GS has a completely new design compared to its predecessor. The front has been completely redesigned and now gets a new LED headlamp with X-motif LED DRLs. The motorcycle looks leaner than the R 1250 GS and gets a less imposing fuel tank. The new G 1300 GS features a new steel sheet-metal frame which according to the company allows increased stiffness but in a more compact manner. Meanwhile, the bolt-on subframe is now a die-cast aluminium unit that’s shorter, and slimmer while being rigid.

 

BMW R 1300 GS Launched In India At An Introductory Price Tag Of Rs 20 95 Lakh 4

The motorcycle features a 6.5-inch full-colour TFT display

 

On the feature front, the motorcycle now comes with adaptive cruise control, an improved version of BMW’s Dynamic ESA, with ride height adjustment, a 6.5-inch full-colour TFT display with connected features and information, keyless ignition, four standard riding modes - Rain, Road, Eco and Enduro, and three optional Pro customisable riding modes - Dynamic, Dynamic Pro, and Enduro Pro.

 

Also Read: 2024 BMW S 1000 XR Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 22.5 Lakh

BMW R 1300 GS Launched In India At An Introductory Price Tag Of Rs 20 95 Lakh 1

The bike gets four standard riding modes - Rain, Road, Eco and Enduro

 

In terms of cycle parts, the motorcycle now gets a new Evo Telelever setup at the front that is accompanied by a new Evo paralever setup at the rear. The Dynamic Suspension Package is optional and allows damping and spring preload adjustability on the move. The package also allows riders to adjust the seat height at low speeds. The motorcycle has a kerb weight of 237 kg and is 12 kilograms lighter than the previous generation.

 

Also Read: BMW M 1000 XR Launched In India

BMW R 1300 GS Launched In India At An Introductory Price Tag Of Rs 20 95 Lakh 2

A larger 1,300 cc boxer-twin engine powers the motorcycle

 

The motorcycle is powered by a new 1,300 cc liquid-cooled boxer-twin engine, up by displacement from its predecessor by 50 cc. The engine churns out 143.5 bhp at 7,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 149 Nm at 6,500 rpm, up by almost 9 bhp and 6 Nm from its predecessor, the R 1250 GS. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

