BMW M 1000 XR Launched In India At Rs 45 Lakh

BMW Motorrad has launched the M 1000 XR in the Indian market. The motorcycle is essentially the high-performance version of the S 1000 XR adventure tourer, currently not sold in the Indian market. Priced at Rs 45 lakh, the vehicle is also one of the most expensive models sold by BMW Motorrad in India, only preceding the M 1000 RR (priced at Rs 49 lakh). Brought to India as a full import, the brand stated that deliveries of the motorcycle will commence in June 2024. (All prices, ex-showroom).

The India-spec model gets the M Competition Package as standard

On the design front, the M 1000 XR features the same styling as the S 1000 XR, save for a few additional panels such as the M winglets, that aid in producing more downforce. The India-spec model also gets the M Competition package as standard which is available as an option in foreign markets. This makes it lighter by 3 kg, incorporating many carbon fibre body panels, including the front and rear mudguards, wheels, and side panels. The motorcycle can only be had in a single Blackstorm shade combined with the M Motorsport livery. It comes with a 6.5-inch TFT display.

In terms of cycle parts, the motorcycle is suspended by an upside-down-fork setup up front and a monoshock at the rear, electrically adjustable on both ends. The M 1000 XR also gets Dynamic Damping Control (DDC) wherein the suspension automatically adjusts to adapt to the riding conditions. Braking duties are handled by M brakes with a radial hand brake pump. It consists of a 320 mm twin-disc setup up front and a 265 mm single-disc setup at the rear.

The M1000 XR can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.2 seconds

The M 1000 XR is equipped with a range of electronic rider aids such as lean-sensitive ABS, traction control, cruise control, wheelie control, brake slide assist function, launch control and pit lane limiter functions. The M 1000 XR gets five ride modes – Rain, Road, Dynamic and Dynamic Pro, and a Race Pro mode.

The motorcycle is powered by a 999 cc, inline-four engine that puts out a peak 199 bhp and 113 Nm of torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter. This takes it from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.2 seconds and helps it achieve a top speed of 278 kmph.