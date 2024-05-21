2024 BMW S 1000 XR Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 22.5 Lakh

The 2024 BMW S 1000 XR now goes on sale in India at Rs. 22.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of the Ducati Multistrada V4 in India. For 2024, the S 1000 XR gets a few minor cosmetic tweaks over the outgoing model such as the addition of new side panels towards the rear and a front fender, now painted in its body colour. The motorcycle now sits 10 mm higher than before and gets a new seat that is now more accommodating for longer saddle time. Other changes on the S 1000 XR include new colour options and updated graphics.

The S 1000 XR gets a re-worked 999 cc, inline-four cylinder engine with flow optimised geometry. It makes 168 bhp at a high-revving 11,000 rpm while the peak torque output is 114 Nm at 9,250 rpm. The motorcycle is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter. The S 1000 XR gets four ride modes- Rain, Road, Dynamic and Dynamic Pro. The motorcycle has a top speed of 253 kmph and does the 0-100 kmph sprint in 3.25 seconds.

The S 1000 XR gets a 320 mm twin disc brake setup up front and a smaller 220 mm single disc setup at the rear. The updated sport tourer come with features such as lean-sensitive ABS and traction control, cruise control, and wheelie control as standard.

The new BMW S 1000 XR now offers a seat height of 850 mm which can be lowered with an optional equipment - low suspension, low seat and provides more space by increasing the usable length and width of the seat.

Owners can further customise their motorcycle with the optional M package. The exclusive Light white/M Motorsport paintwork is only included in this package which includes - the M Sport seat, M lightweight battery, M forged wheels, M Endurance chain, M GPS-Laptrigger, sports silencer, tinted sport windscreen and a black fuel filler cap.