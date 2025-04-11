Login
BMW R 1300 R Roadster Unveiled

The BMW R 1300 R is the second bike to be based on the German motorcycle marque’s 1300 platform, after the R 1300 GS adventure tourer
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 11, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Powered by a 1,300 cc boxer twin that churns out 143 bhp and 149 Nm.
  • More aggressive rider triangle with a tipped-forward position for the rider.
  • Gets three ride modes -- Rain, Road and Eco.

BMW Motorrad has unveiled the all-new R 1300 R. Essentially the successor to the outgoing R 1250 R, the R 1300 R is the second bike to be based on the German motorcycle marque’s 1300 platform after the R 1300 GS. As a result, it is powered by the same boxer-twin engine as the adventure tourer. The motorcycle is offered in four variants – Standard, Exclusive, Performance and 719 Kilauea. 

 

Also Read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Launched At Rs 22.95 Lakh

 

BMW R 1300 R: Engine and Transmission
 

On the powertrain front, the motorcycle is powered by the same 1,300 cc, boxer twin as the BMW R 1300 GS, with a peak output of 143 bhp at 7,750 rpm and 149 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The six-speed gearbox is now positioned under the engine. Additionally, customers can also opt for BMW’s Automated Shift Assistant (ASA) with fully automated clutch operation and shifting. 

 

Also Read: BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS Discontinued In India


BMW R 1300 R: Design

BMW R 1300 R Roadster Unveiled 1

The R 1300 R gets a sharper, more angular design than its predecessor

 

Visually, the R 1300 R is quite different from its predecessor. Up front, the R 1300 R gets a sharper, more angled headlight setup outlined by daytime-running lamps on either side. The fuel tank on the motorcycle appears to be a more sculpted unit with more prominent lines, while the larger radiator shrouds give it a bulkier appearance from up front. Another noticeable design detail is the large engine cover on either side with plenty of cuts and creases. The motorcycle now has fewer body panels towards the rear and comes with an all-new tail lamp setup.

 

Also Read: BMW R 12 G/S Enduro Motorcycle Unveiled

 

BMW R 1300 R: Ergonomics
 BMW R 1300 R Roadster Unveiled 2

The motorcycle's riding triangle is now more committed, with rear-set foot pegs

 

BMW has stated that it has worked to give the R 1300 R a sportier rider triangle with rear-set footrests and a flatter handlebar, resulting in a more forward-set position for the rider. Furthermore, the motorcycle also has a seat height that is as low as 785 mm. However, BMW also offers a range of seat options that can lower or raise the seat height depending on the customer’s choice.

 

BMW R 1300 R: Electronics
BMW R 1300 R Roadster Unveiled 3

The motorcycle gets a 6.5-inch TFT display

 

In terms of electronics, the standard features on the motorcycle include three ride modes – Rain, Road and Eco, traction control, and engine drag torque control. The motorcycle is also equipped with a 6.5-inch TFT display. The list of optional equipment includes BMW Riding Assistant with active cruise control and front collision warning alongside the Dynamic and Dynamic Pro riding modes.

 

Also Read: car&bike Awards 2025: BMW R 1300 GS Is The Adventure Motorcycle Of The Year (Above 500 cc)

 

BMW R 1300 R: Cycle Parts
 BMW R 1300 R Roadster Unveiled 4

The motorcycle gets a 47 mm USD fork and a rear monoshock

 

The R 1300 R features a 47 mm upside-down (USD) fork setup with a travel of 140 mm, while the rear gets a monoshock which employs BMW’s Evo Paralever setup. Suspension travel at the rear is 130 mm. Dynamic Suspension Adjustment (DSA) that allows for the adjustment of damping and spring rate at both ends of the suspension is offered as an option. On the braking front, the motorcycle comes with a 310 mm twin disc setup up front with four piston radial brake calipers, and a single 285 mm disc at the rear. The system is aided by BMW’s Integral ABS Pro system. Like its predecessor, the motorcycle rides on 17-inch wheels on both ends. However, the wheels now weigh in at around 1.4 kg less than the units on its predecessor.

