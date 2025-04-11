BMW R 1300 R Roadster Unveiled

BMW Motorrad has unveiled the all-new R 1300 R. Essentially the successor to the outgoing R 1250 R, the R 1300 R is the second bike to be based on the German motorcycle marque’s 1300 platform after the R 1300 GS. As a result, it is powered by the same boxer-twin engine as the adventure tourer. The motorcycle is offered in four variants – Standard, Exclusive, Performance and 719 Kilauea.

BMW R 1300 R: Engine and Transmission



On the powertrain front, the motorcycle is powered by the same 1,300 cc, boxer twin as the BMW R 1300 GS, with a peak output of 143 bhp at 7,750 rpm and 149 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The six-speed gearbox is now positioned under the engine. Additionally, customers can also opt for BMW’s Automated Shift Assistant (ASA) with fully automated clutch operation and shifting.

BMW R 1300 R: Design

The R 1300 R gets a sharper, more angular design than its predecessor

Visually, the R 1300 R is quite different from its predecessor. Up front, the R 1300 R gets a sharper, more angled headlight setup outlined by daytime-running lamps on either side. The fuel tank on the motorcycle appears to be a more sculpted unit with more prominent lines, while the larger radiator shrouds give it a bulkier appearance from up front. Another noticeable design detail is the large engine cover on either side with plenty of cuts and creases. The motorcycle now has fewer body panels towards the rear and comes with an all-new tail lamp setup.

BMW R 1300 R: Ergonomics



The motorcycle's riding triangle is now more committed, with rear-set foot pegs

BMW has stated that it has worked to give the R 1300 R a sportier rider triangle with rear-set footrests and a flatter handlebar, resulting in a more forward-set position for the rider. Furthermore, the motorcycle also has a seat height that is as low as 785 mm. However, BMW also offers a range of seat options that can lower or raise the seat height depending on the customer’s choice.

BMW R 1300 R: Electronics



The motorcycle gets a 6.5-inch TFT display

In terms of electronics, the standard features on the motorcycle include three ride modes – Rain, Road and Eco, traction control, and engine drag torque control. The motorcycle is also equipped with a 6.5-inch TFT display. The list of optional equipment includes BMW Riding Assistant with active cruise control and front collision warning alongside the Dynamic and Dynamic Pro riding modes.

BMW R 1300 R: Cycle Parts



The motorcycle gets a 47 mm USD fork and a rear monoshock

The R 1300 R features a 47 mm upside-down (USD) fork setup with a travel of 140 mm, while the rear gets a monoshock which employs BMW’s Evo Paralever setup. Suspension travel at the rear is 130 mm. Dynamic Suspension Adjustment (DSA) that allows for the adjustment of damping and spring rate at both ends of the suspension is offered as an option. On the braking front, the motorcycle comes with a 310 mm twin disc setup up front with four piston radial brake calipers, and a single 285 mm disc at the rear. The system is aided by BMW’s Integral ABS Pro system. Like its predecessor, the motorcycle rides on 17-inch wheels on both ends. However, the wheels now weigh in at around 1.4 kg less than the units on its predecessor.