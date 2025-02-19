Login
Production-Spec BMW F 450 GS To Debut Late 2025

BMW Motorrad has confirmed the latest addition to its GS family will make its global debut later this year; likely at EICMA 2025.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 19, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • BMW F 450 GS likely to debut in production form at EICMA 2025
  • Showcased as a concept at Auto Expo 2025
  • Gets a new parallel twin engine producing 47 bhp

The production-ready BMW F 450 GS is scheduled to make its official debut by the end of 2025 and we expect it to be unveiled at the EICMA Motor Show in November 2025. This confirmation comes from BMW Motorrad through a social media announcement. The motorcycle was first introduced in concept form at EICMA 2024 and later displayed at the Auto Expo 2025 in India.

 

Also Read: Opinion: Why The BMW F 450 GS Could Be A Very Big Deal!

 

BMW F 450 GS

According to BMW, the F 450 GS showcased at these events was close to its final production form. That said, we expect much of the concept's design cues to be carried over to the production-spec model. The concept model drew considerable attention at EICMA 2024 and at the Auto Expo 2025, largely due to its striking resemblance to the flagship BMW R 1300 GS. Featuring the signature GS design, the motorcycle sported a blue, white, and red colour scheme, reminiscent of the Trophy variant of the R 1300 GS adventure bike.

 

The concept version was equipped with several features, including ABS Pro with lean-angle sensitivity, high-performance braking systems, customisable riding modes, and Connectivity options through the 6.5-inch TFT display. Most of these features are expected to be retained in the final production model.
 

Also Read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: BMW F 450 GS Concept Showcased

 

BMW F 450 GS 2

Powering the F 450 GS concept is a newly developed 450cc parallel-twin engine, producing 47 bhp. The engine is designed to deliver strong torque output, particularly at lower RPMs. Weighing in at 175 kg, the bike benefits from lightweight materials such as magnesium. More details remain scarce at the moment, however, it will be revealed in the coming months.

 

BMW Motorrad aims to commence mass production of the F 450 GS by late 2025, with an expected launch in India in early 2026. The company is likely to position the motorcycle competitively in the market, and we expect it to be priced under Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom). 

 

# BMW Motorrad# BMW F 450 GS# F 450 GS# F 450 GS Concept
