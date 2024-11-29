Login
BMW R 12 S Retro Roadster Revealed As Tribute To R 90 S

The R 12 S is based on the R 12 nineT;
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 29, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Gets the same 1,170cc boxer engine
  • Engine belts out 108 bhp and 115 Nm
  • Wears a lava orange paint scheme

BMW Motorrad has unveiled the R 12 S, a retro roadster inspired by the 1973 BMW R 90 S. The bike is built using the underpinnings of the R 12 nineT, which was launched earlier this year in India. The R 12 S is a fully equipped, spruced-up version of the R nineT, featuring a Lava Orange Metallic paint finish reminiscent of the classic R 90 S Daytona Orange from 1975.

 

Also Read: 2025 BMW F 900 R, F 900 XR Unveiled: Duo Benefits From Lower Weight, New Suspension

 

BMW R 12 S 1

The R 12 S is based on the  R 12 nineT and gets the same 1,170cc engine. 

 

Powering the R 12 S is the same 1,170cc twin-cylinder boxer engine found in the R 12 nineT, delivering 108 bhp and 115 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The R 12 S shares its foundational elements with the motorcycle it's built upon, meaning that the chassis, hardware configuration, and cycle components are all identical to those of the R 12 nineT.

 

Also Read: Opinion: Why The BMW F 450 GS Could Be A Very Big Deal!

 

BMW R 12 S 2

It wears a lava orange paint scheme. 

 

The R 12 S stands out with its BMW Option 719 Classic II spoked wheels with anodised rims, black-finished handlebars, and black upside-down fork tubes, which complement the vibrant orange design. The bike also features a retro-inspired rounded half-fairing and headlight, a single seat, and bar-end mirrors, all accentuated in Lava Orange to spur the 1970s look.

 

Standard features include the Comfort Package, which offers Hill Start Control, Shift Assistant Pro, Heated Grips, and Cruise Control. Moreover, BMW Motorrad is also offering an adaptive cornering light system, Headlight Pro. The R 12 S shares compatibility with accessories from the R 12 nineT, such as titanium exhaust systems, soft bags, and more. 

# BMW Motorrad# BMW R 12 S# BMW R12 nineT# Retro Motorcycles# BMW Bikes# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
