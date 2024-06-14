Login
BMW R 1300 GS vs Rivals: Price Comparison

Here’s how BMW Motorrad’s latest offering in India compares with its rivals in terms of pricing
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on June 14, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • BMW has launched the R 1300 GS in India
  • Powered by a reworked 1,300 cc liquid-cooled boxer-twin mill
  • Priced at 20.95 lakh (introductory price, ex-showroom)

BMW Motorrad has launched the R 1300 GS in the Indian market, first unveiled in September 2023, the R 1300 GS is BMW’s flagship adventure motorcycle, that replaces the BMW R 1250 GS. The biggest talking point about the motorcycle is its reworked 1,300 cc liquid-cooled boxer-twin engine that churns out 143.5 bhp and 149 Nm of torque.

BMW R 1300 GS Launched In India At An Introductory Price Tag Of Rs 20 95 Lakh 3

The BMW R 1300 GS was launched earlier today at a price tag of Rs 20.95 lakh (ex-showroom)

 

Priced at Rs 20.95 lakh (introductory price, ex-showroom), the motorcycle’s main rivals in the Indian market include the Triumph Tiger 1200, Honda Africa Twin, Ducati Multistrada V4 and the Harley-Davidson Pan America. That said, here’s how BMW’s latest offering compares with its rivals in terms of pricing.

 

Triumph Tiger 1200

BMW R 1300 GS vs Rivals Price Comparison 1

The Triumph Tiger 1200 is offered in four variants

 

The Triumph Tiger 1200 is the company’s flagship adventure motorcycle that has been on sale in the Indian market for a while now. Offered in four variants- GT Pro, GT Explorer, Rally Pro and Rally Explorer, its prices range from Rs 19.19 lakh to Rs 21.69 lakh. On the powertrain front, the motorcycle is powered by a liquid-cooled 1160 cc inline-three engine that churns out 148 bhp and 130 Nm. (All prices, ex-showroom).

 

Honda Africa Twin

BMW R 1300 GS vs Rivals Price Comparison 2

The Honda Africa Twin is offered with both, a manual gearbox and an automatic DCT gearbox

 

The Africa Twin is the top of the range dual-sport motorcycle offered on sale by Honda in the Indian market. Offered with both, a manual gearbox and an automatic DCT gearbox, it is priced at Rs 17.8 lakh (manual) and Rs 19.5 lakh (DCT). The bike is equipped with a 1083 cc engine that churns out 98 bhp and 103 Nm of torque. (All prices, ex-showroom).

 

Ducati Multistrada V4

Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally 3

The Ducati Multistrada is the only four-cylinder offering in this comparison

 

The Ducati Multistrada V4 is the only four-cylinder offering in this comparison. Being equipped with a 1158 cc V4 liquid-cooled motor, it is also the most powerful offering here as the motor churns out 168 bhp and 125 Nm of torque. Prices for the Multistrada start at Rs 21.48 lakh, although be prepared to pay hefty premiums if you’re opting for the V4 S (Rs 26.73 lakh), V4 Rally (Rs 29.72 lakh) or the V4 Pikes Peak (Rs 31.8 lakh). (All prices, ex-showroom).

 

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250

Harley Davidson Thailand 3

The Harley-Davidson Pan America is the only adventure motorcycle in Harley-Davidson's lineup

 

The Pan America was the first adventure motorcycle offered for sale by Harley-Davidson in the global market. The motorcycle has been on sale in the Indian market for a while now with prices starting from Rs 24.64 lakh, although the sticker price can increase by up to Rs 70,000 according to the livery opted. The motorcycle is powered by a 1252 cc V-twin mill that churns out 148 bhp and 128 Nm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. (All prices, ex-showroom).

