Kawasaki W230 Unveiled At Japan Mobility Show 2023

Kawasaki Japan has showcased a new model in its W series of retro-flavoured roadsters at the Japan Mobility Show 2023. As the name denotes, the Kawasaki W230 carries on the lineage of the W series with the same design language. A single round headlight, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, analogue dual circular instrument pods, spoked wheels, steel fenders and a single chromed out classic-styled exhaust. Although Kawasaki has not released any figures of engine specifications or dimensions, the W230 is said to be easy to handle with its low seat height and lightweight chassis.

The Kawasaki W230 is expected to be powered by a 237 cc, SOHC, single-cylinder engine.

The W230 is said to be powered by an air-cooled, four-stroke, SOHC, single cylinder unit with an estimated displacement of around 237 cc. Detailed specifications are yet to be revealed, but the overall modern classic vibe of the W Series has been retained. The air-cooled, single cylinder mill is tucked away neatly inside a double cradle frame made of steel. So far, there’s no word on when and where will the W230 be completed and released in production form. Will a small displacement single like this one be released in India? We sure hope so, and also hope that Kawasaki will somehow manage to price it competitively in India.

The Kawasaki Meguro S1 is expected to get an air-cooled 250 cc single.

The second neo-retro bike to be showcased at the Japan Mobility Show is the Kawasaki Meguro S1, which Team Green describes as “the legitimate successor” to the Kawasaki 250 Meguro SG launched in 1964. The Meguro S1 has been introduced to commemorate the 100th year of Kawasaki’s partnership with Meguro. The name Meguro actually comes from one of the two companies that originally merged in 1964 to form the Kawasaki we know today. According to Kawasaki, the Meguro S1 is powered by an air-cooled, 250 cc, engine. More specifications and details of availability are still unknown.