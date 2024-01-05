Login

Aprilia RS457 Production Begins; Deliveries To Commence From March 1

Priced at Rs 4.10 lakh ex-showroom, the RS457 is being manufactured at Piaggio’s Baramati plant
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 5, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • Aprilia RS457 production commences
  • Deliveries to begin from March 1
  • Pre-bookings have already started

Italian bike maker Aprilia launched the much-awaited RS457 in December at the India Bike Week. Now, production of the Italian supersport has commenced at the parent company Paiggio’s Baramati plant with deliveries scheduled to begin from March 1.

 

Also Read: Aprilia RS 457 Launched At India Bike Week 2023; Priced At Rs 4.10 Lakh

The RS457 takes inspiration from its larger RS siblings, sporting an intimidating look. The front showcases a menacing split-LED headlamp, elegantly housed in an angular and layered fairing. Atop the exposed aluminium chassis sits a sculpted fuel tank, leading to a sharp tail that accommodates a split-type seat. The feature list is extensive, including full LED illumination and a five-inch TFT display for effortless toggling through rider aids, such as engine maps, traction control, ABS, anti-roll system, and three riding modes.

Powering the RS457 is a new 457cc parallel-twin cylinder engine with liquid-cooling, paired with a six-speed gearbox and an assist-and-slipper clutch with an optional bi-directional quickshifter. This powerhouse delivers an impressive 46.9bhp and 43.5Nm of peak torque. The suspension setup features an upside-down fork setup and a monoshock with preload adjustability. Braking is handled by single-disc setups on both ends, incorporating dual-channel ABS.

 

Also Read: Aprilia RS 457 Accessories List Revealed

Aprilia has strategically priced the RS457 at Rs 4.10 lakh, positioning it strategically in the competitive superbike arena. At that price, it competes against the likes of the KTM RC 390, Kawasaki Ninja 400, and the Yamaha YZF-R3.

# Aprilia RS457# Production# Supersport# Motorcycle
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2023 Maruti Suzuki Invicto, Amberhai, New Delhi
9.2
0
10
2023 Maruti Suzuki Invicto
  • 588 km
  • Hybrid
  • Automatic
₹ 28.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 18.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.6
0
10
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 53,763 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.95 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
0
10
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 5.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
0
10
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.75 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
0
10
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 4.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Aprilia Models

Upcoming Cars

Upcoming Bikes

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

2025 KTM 390 Adventure Spied On Test In India
2025 KTM 390 Adventure Spied On Test In India
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-6022 second ago

The adventure tourer gets a fresh front fascia, spoke wheels, projector LED lighting, an updated design overall and a lot more

Tata Punch EV Variants, Colour Options Confirmed Ahead Of Launch
Tata Punch EV Variants, Colour Options Confirmed Ahead Of Launch
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-4139 second ago

The Tata Punch EV will be offered in five different variants and five hues to choose from.

Ather 450 Apex Electric Scooter To Be Launched Tomorrow
Ather 450 Apex Electric Scooter To Be Launched Tomorrow
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

46 minutes ago

The 450 Apex is poised to be the most powerful derivative of the 450 range and will be produced in limited numbers.

2024 Bajaj Chetak Premium: Top Five Highlights
2024 Bajaj Chetak Premium: Top Five Highlights
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

48 minutes ago

The Chetak Premium is available in two versions: the standard and the feature-rich TecPac.

Volvo Cars India Reports Sales Of 2,423 Cars and SUVs In 2023
Volvo Cars India Reports Sales Of 2,423 Cars and SUVs In 2023
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Total car deliveries reached 2,423 units for the Swedish brand, a significant increase from the 1,851 units sold in 2022.

Tata Motors To Roll Out 5 EVs Based On Dedicated 400V ‘Acti.ev’ Platform By 2025
Tata Motors To Roll Out 5 EVs Based On Dedicated 400V ‘Acti.ev’ Platform By 2025
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Developed over a period of two-and-a-half years, the first born electric architecture from Tata Motors will debut with the Punch EV.

Audi India Registers Best Annual Sales Figures Since 2015
Audi India Registers Best Annual Sales Figures Since 2015
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The success can be attributed to several new car launches in 2023.

Aprilia RS 457 Based Naked Bike Spotted In Europe Again
Aprilia RS 457 Based Naked Bike Spotted In Europe Again
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The naked roadster, based on the made-in-India Aprilia RS 457, still seems to be in prototype form, so any confirmed news of a production version is only expected later in 2024.

Tata Punch EV Unveiled: Debuts 'Acti.ev' Platform; Two Range Options On Offer
Tata Punch EV Unveiled: Debuts 'Acti.ev' Platform; Two Range Options On Offer
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

Based on Tata’s new dedicated ‘Acti.ev’ architecture, the Punch EV will slot in below the Nexon EV in the portfolio.

2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift To Get ADAS, New Safety Features
2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift To Get ADAS, New Safety Features
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

Hyundai Motor India has revealed a few details with regards to safety features and technology on the Creta facelift, which will be launched on January 16, 2024.

Kawasaki To Launch New Ninja ZX-6R On January 1
Kawasaki To Launch New Ninja ZX-6R On January 1
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 days ago

The middle-weight supersport was recently showcased at the India Bike Week earlier this month

Triumph Daytona 660 Teased; Global Unveil Next Month
Triumph Daytona 660 Teased; Global Unveil Next Month
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

16 days ago

The all-new Triumph Daytona 660 will be unveiled globally on January 9, 2024. Expect it to come to India later in 2024.

Aprilia RS 457 To Launch Tomorrow At India Bike Week 2023
Aprilia RS 457 To Launch Tomorrow At India Bike Week 2023
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

29 days ago

The motorcycle is powered by a 457 cc parallel-twin engine that churns out 47 bhp of max power

Aprilia RS 457 To Be Showcased At India Bike Week 2023
Aprilia RS 457 To Be Showcased At India Bike Week 2023
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Prices for the Aprilia RS 457 could be announced at India Bike Week 2023, while deliveries are likely to begin from early 2024 onwards

2024 Yamaha MT-09 Unveiled
2024 Yamaha MT-09 Unveiled
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 months ago

Revealed before EICMA 2023, the updated MT-09 is likely to make its way to India

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Aprilia RS457 Production Begins; Deliveries To Commence From March 1
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved