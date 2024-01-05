Aprilia RS457 Production Begins; Deliveries To Commence From March 1
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on January 5, 2024
- Aprilia RS457 production commences
- Deliveries to begin from March 1
- Pre-bookings have already started
Italian bike maker Aprilia launched the much-awaited RS457 in December at the India Bike Week. Now, production of the Italian supersport has commenced at the parent company Paiggio’s Baramati plant with deliveries scheduled to begin from March 1.
Also Read: Aprilia RS 457 Launched At India Bike Week 2023; Priced At Rs 4.10 Lakh
The RS457 takes inspiration from its larger RS siblings, sporting an intimidating look. The front showcases a menacing split-LED headlamp, elegantly housed in an angular and layered fairing. Atop the exposed aluminium chassis sits a sculpted fuel tank, leading to a sharp tail that accommodates a split-type seat. The feature list is extensive, including full LED illumination and a five-inch TFT display for effortless toggling through rider aids, such as engine maps, traction control, ABS, anti-roll system, and three riding modes.
Powering the RS457 is a new 457cc parallel-twin cylinder engine with liquid-cooling, paired with a six-speed gearbox and an assist-and-slipper clutch with an optional bi-directional quickshifter. This powerhouse delivers an impressive 46.9bhp and 43.5Nm of peak torque. The suspension setup features an upside-down fork setup and a monoshock with preload adjustability. Braking is handled by single-disc setups on both ends, incorporating dual-channel ABS.
Also Read: Aprilia RS 457 Accessories List Revealed
Aprilia has strategically priced the RS457 at Rs 4.10 lakh, positioning it strategically in the competitive superbike arena. At that price, it competes against the likes of the KTM RC 390, Kawasaki Ninja 400, and the Yamaha YZF-R3.
