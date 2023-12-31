Login

Aprilia RS 457 Accessories List Revealed

Aprilia is offering both track- and touring-oriented accessories that cover items such as a taller windscreen, a heel guard, a front-axle protector, and more.
By Jafar Rizvi

1 mins read

Published on December 31, 2023

Story
  • The Aprilia RS 457 was launched at the IBW 2023.
  • Prices for the accessories are yet to be revealed.
  • The list includes a total of 10 accessories.

Following its launch earlier this month, Aprilia India has now listed all the official accessories that can be fitted on its new parallel-twin supersport, the RS 457. It is the Italian marque’s first motorcycle produced in India, designed to deliver the performance and pleasure of twin-cylinder engined bikes at a more affordable price. Moreover, Aprilia is offering both track- and touring-oriented accessories that cover items such as a taller windscreen, a heel guard, a front axle protector, and more.

 

Also Read: Aprilia RS 457 Launched At India Bike Week 2023; Priced At Rs 4.10 Lakh

These accessories cater to diverse needs and customisations, and the list comprises the following 10 items: electronic anti-theft, assembly system for electronic anti-theft, front brake lever protection, internal bike cover, external bike cover, helmet lock, USB charging, taller windscreen, heel guard, and a front axle protector. However, prices for these accessories are yet to be disclosed. Buyers have the flexibility to customise their Aprilia RS 457 - during purchase - according to their preferences and needs.

As for its powertrain, the Aprilia RS 457 boasts a brand new, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine featuring a Dual Overhead Camshaft (DOHC) and two forward-facing cylinders at its core. This 457 cc parallel-twin generates 47 bhp at 9,400 rpm and 43.5 Nm peak torque, while being linked with a six-speed gearbox.

 

Also Read: Aprilia RS 457 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

 

The RS 457 is produced at Piaggio Group's manufacturing facility in Baramati, Maharashtra, and was launched at India Bike Week 2023 for a price of Rs 4.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The order books have been open since December 15, 2023, with deliveries expected to begin in March 2024.

