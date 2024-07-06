BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Unveiled: What’s Different From Standard GS?

BMW Motorrad has taken the wraps off the new BMW R 1300 GS Adventure, as has been the norm with every GS model. The new BMW R 1300 GSA is designed for longer adventures with more range, with a visually bulkier appearance, optional semi-automatic gearbox and a long list of features, both standard and optional. The new GSA retains the same 1,300 cc of the latest-generation BMW R 1300 GS, new cross-designed LED headlight, and optional front radar guided cruise control system. But there are other differences, including a visually dominating look which will definitely be the most talked-about feature of the new GSA.

Watch Our Review Of The New BMW R 1300 GS:

Also Read: BMW R 1300 GS First Ride Review



Design



The most obvious change to the new R 1300 GS Adventure is the design, which not just gets bulkier with its 30-litre fuel tank, but also gets a boxier look overall. The front end of the GS Adventure is wider and definitely different, even though the X-shaped LED headlight is retained from the standard model. But the GS Adventure gets an optional lean-sensitive adaptive headlight. The GSA also gets two auxiliary lights. The bigger, 30-litre fuel tank doesn’t just get a bump in volume, but the profile has been changed as well, with flatter surfaces on top of the tank, with non-slip rubber.



Also Read: BMW R 1300 GS Vs Rivals - Specifications Comparison

The R 1300 GSA also gets a taller windscreen, with an optional upgrade to an electrically adjustable screen. Above the headlight is space for the optional forward radar system, which powers the adaptive cruise control system and front collision warning. A rear-facing radar system enables the optional lane change warning system. There are also pre-attached mounting points for luggage, for a 12-litre accessory tank bag from BMW Motorrad. Additional luggage options include a 37-litre aluminium top case, plus two aluminium panniers with a combined 73.5 litres of luggage space.The BMW R 1300 GS Adventure is offered in four variants - Basic, Style Triple Black, Style GS Trophy and Option 719 Karakorum.

Also Read: BMW R 1300 GS Vs Rivals - Price Comparison

Engine & Transmission



The R 1300 GS Adventure is also powered by the same 1,300 cc, boxer twin which is used in the standard BMW R 1300 GS, with an output of 143 bhp at 7,750 rpm and 149 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. It’s the first time that BMW Motorrad has placed the six-speed transmission under the engine of the R 1300 GS, but the GSA goes a step ahead, offering the optional Automated Shift Assistant (ASA), essentially BMW’s semi-automatic gearbox.





The ASA offers both Manual (M) mode and the automatic Drive (D) mode. Manual offers traditional shifting via the foot gear lever, while in Drive mode, the electronics decide the shifting points, aided by several parameters like rpm, throttle position, lean angle, riding mode and so on. The rider can also choose to make manual shifts in Drive mode as and when needed.



Electronics & Features



The new BMW R 1300 GSA gets a long list of features, with all four variants getting four riding modes, with the usual lean-sensitive riding aids, including cornering ABS, engine brake control, hill hold assist, and more. There’s also the optional Enduro riding mode for hard-core off-road work. There is a long list of optional electronics and features, including electronic suspension, adaptive ride height, pro ride modes, adaptive cruise control and so on, with different permutations and combinations on the features list across all four variants. Even the base variant is well kitted out with many features.

Chassis & Suspension



The chassis consists of a sheet metal shell main frame with a lattice rear frame made of aluminium tubes and forged parts. The R 1300 GS Adventure gets EVO Telelever front suspension, EVO Paralever rear suspension, and the latest electronic Dynamic Suspension Adjustment system. The new system combines dynamic adjustment of the front and rear damping with a corresponding adjustment of the spring rate.





The new BMW R 1300 GS Adventure comes standard with cross-spoke aluminium wheels and is also available with optional enduro forged wheels, which are nearly 2 kg lighter. Wheels sizes are 19-inch front and 17-inch rear, the same size as the regular GS. Braking hardware includes dual four-piston radial-mount calipers and 310 mm discs, while the rear uses a single floating two-piston caliper and a 285 mm disc.





Price & Availability



Like the previous generation GS, the new BMW R 1300 GS has been launched in India with prices beginning at Rs. 20.95 lakh (Ex-showroom). The R 1300 GS Adventure will also be launched in India in a few months’ time, with prices expected to begin around Rs. 25 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the base variant GSA.



