2025 Yamaha Tenere 700 Unveiled

The Yamaha Tenere 700 is one of the most popular, affordable, and capable adventure bikes out there, and now the brand has unveiled the new and updated Tenere 700 for 2025. While the motorcycle mostly continues to look just like the ongoing model, it has received a bunch of small yet significant updates.





Starting with the design, Yamaha hasn’t changed much on the Tenere 700 but made subtle changes, some to address the niggles faced by the current owner and some to make it look fresh. The quad-LED headlight setup keeps the same look but now features rectangular LED projectors inspired by Yamaha’s rally bikes. The fuel tank has been shifted forward, with a flush fuel cap that no longer protrudes, which has also improved the weight distribution. The new bodywork is slimmer, allowing riders to grip the bike more easily with their legs during off-road riding.

What remains the same tho is the same CP2 689cc parallel-twin mill that continues to produce 72 bhp and 67 Nm. However, just like the 2025 Yamaha MT-07, the Tenere 700 also gets ride-by-wire tech, which has resulted in the motorcycle now coming with two ride modes — Sport and Explorer. The bike now also finally features traction control along with three-level ABS which can be adjusted via the new 6.5-inch TFT display or simply completely turned off with the press of a button on the side of the console.





Next, is the new suspension setup featuring a fully-adjustable 43 mm USD fork and a new monoshock with progressive linkage. There are no changes to the brakes or wheel setup. While the frame itself remains unchanged, there are tweaks to the triple clamp and the exhaust mounting point.

In addition to the upgrades on the new Tenere 700, its Rally variant gets all of it and some more. The Tenere 700 Rally features a new rallybook-style layout on the console, wider footpegs and upgraded suspension components offering 230 mm travel at the front and 200 mm at the rear, resulting in a higher ground clearance of 255 mm.

The new 2025 Yamaha Tenere 700 will reach the international markets soon, meanwhile, there is no confirmation if Yamaha has any plans of bringing the motorcycle to Indian shores anytime soon.