MINI Countryman JCW India Launch On October 14; Bookings Open September 22

The Countryman JCW will be the first internal combustion variant of the new Countryman to be launched in India.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 19, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The John Cooper Works will be the first internal combustion variant of the new Countryman in India
  • 2.0-litre turbo-petrol makes 308 bhp and 400 Nm in global markets
  • Bookings open September 22

MINI India has announced that it will launch the new Countryman John Cooper Works SUV in India on October 14, 2025. The JCW will be the first internal combustion variant of the new-gen Countryman to make it to India, with the SUV, launched in India in mid-2024, so far only offered as an EV.

 

Also read: Mini Countryman E JCW Pack Launched At Rs 62 Lakh; Limited To 20 Units

Mini John Cooper Works Countryman 2

Cosmetically, the Countryman JCW will not be all too different from the limited-run Countryman E JCW Pack launched in India earlier this year. This includes the more aggressive fascia with a sharper bumper with larger vents, large alloy wheels, a contrast-finished roof and trim accents and a pair of twin exhaust pipes at the rear accenting a sportier rear bumper. Unlike the Countryman E JCW Pack, the Countryman JCW gets a functional grille to feed air to the internal combustion engine tucked away under the bonnet.

 

Also read: Mini Countryman EV Review: The Underdog Electric Crossover

Mini John Cooper Works Countryman 1

Inside the cabin, the Countryman JCW gets red accenting along with bits such as a JCW steering wheel, JCW-specific drive modes and digital interface graphics along with sportier-looking pedals. The JCW could also offer some additional kit as standard compared to the Countryman E.

 

Also read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Mini Cooper S John Cooper Works Pack Launched; Priced At Rs 55.90 Lakh

Mini John Cooper Works Countryman 3

 

Also read: GST 2.0: BMW Cars, SUVs Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 13.60 Lakh
 

Unlike the Countryman E, the Countryman JCW will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine pushing out 308 bhp and 400 Nm of torque. Power will be sent to all four wheels via a 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission replete with steering-mounted paddle shifters.

