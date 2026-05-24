2026 Tata Tiago EV Facelift Interior Revealed; Gets New Dash, 360 Deg Cameras, Rear AC Vents

Tata has now pulled the covers off the interior of the upcoming 2026 Tiago EV facelift ahead of its May 28 launch, and at first glance, it’s not that different from its ICE sibling. The Tiago EV looks to broadly inherit the same design and feature set as its internal combustion sibling, with some features from the outgoing model seemingly no longer being offered.

Also read: 2026 Tata Tiago Facelift Interior Revealed



Starting with the dashboard, you get the same low-set flat-top design as seen in the soon-to-launch ICE Tiago facelift, with two freestanding displays at the top. The dashtop also features a fabric wrap around the two screens to add a soft-touch element to the unit. The dial-style air-con controls are still retained lower down, with the few switches on the central console visible also being physical vis-à-vis the touch-sensitive controls seen on other larger Tatas.

Also Read: 2026 Tata Tiago EV: What Has Changed?

Differences from its ICE sibling include a new offset Tata.ev logo on the two-spoke steering wheel, replacing the stylised T logo at the centre, and the dark inserts on the seat backs and upper backrest have been dropped for a more single-tone look. Sharp-eyed spotters will also note that the cabin is now finished in fabric upholstery, as opposed to the leatherette upholstery on the outgoing model. The EV also gets the new design power window switches compared to its ICE sibling.

Also Read: 2026 Tata Tiago Facelift: What’s New?

On the feature front, the biggest talking point is the addition of 360-degree cameras to the small hatchback as well as the provision of rear AC vents. Other features look to include a 10.25-inch touchscreen – added in the 2025 update and a digital instrument cluster which, while looking like a free-standing display, looks to retain the graphics of the outgoing model. The display features bar-style readouts on either side flanking a dot-matrix style MID in the centre.

Powertrain details for the facelifted Tiago EV are still under wraps, though we could expect the small electric hatch to also move to Tata’s new-gen compact electric motor unveiled in the facelifted Punch EV. Also expected are new, more energy-dense battery packs that could boost usable range.