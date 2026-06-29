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New-Gen BMW X5 Teased Ahead Of Global Debut Tomorrow

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
3 mins read
Jun 29, 2026, 04:56 PM
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New-Gen BMW X5 Teased Ahead Of Global Debut Tomorrow
Key Highlights
  • Fifth-generation BMW X5 to debut globally on June 30, 2026
  • Teaser previews new X-shaped LED headlight signature
  • First BMW model to offer five powertrain options

BMW is set to unveil the fifth-generation X5 globally on June 30, 2026, and has released the first teaser image ahead of the SUV's debut. The upcoming X5 will usher in several technologies from the Neue Klasse programme and become the first BMW model to be offered with five distinct powertrain options.

Also Read: BMW M Concept Neue Klasse Revealed; Previews Electric M3

New gen BMW X5 Teased 1

The teaser offers a head-on glimpse of the new SUV, revealing a more upright and squared-off stance than before. The most prominent element is the new X-shaped LED headlights, with two X motifs on either side of the fascia. These are connected to the familiar kidney grille by slim horizontal light bars. The teaser also suggests a flatter bonnet and pronounced shoulders.

While BMW is keeping most details under wraps until the official reveal, the company has already confirmed that the new X5 will be available with petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid, battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell powertrains. The iX5 Hydrogen is slated to enter production in 2028, making it BMW's first hydrogen model to be sold globally.

Also Read: Manual-Only BMW M3 CS Revealed

New gen BMW X5 1

The new-generation X5 will also bring with it a host of technologies from BMW's Neue Klasse architecture, even on internal combustion-engined models. Central to this is the “Heart of Joy” control unit, which manages functions such as the powertrain, braking, steering, charging and energy recuperation. BMW says the system operates ten times faster than previous generations.

BMW will offer up to 23-inch wheels on the new X5. Adaptive suspension with electronically controlled dampers will be standard across the range, while higher-spec electric and plug-in hybrid variants will offer Adaptive Chassis Control Professional, bringing two-axle air suspension, Integral Active Steering and active roll stabilisation.

Also Read: BMW iX3, i3 Long Wheelbase Unveiled In China

New gen BMW X5

The luxury SUV will also debut BMW's latest SAE Level 2 driver assistance systems, including the optional Motorway and City Assistant package. Features include Entry-to-Exit assistance on highways, Address-to-Address assistance in urban environments, Lane Change Warning, Side Collision Warning and automated evasive manoeuvres within the vehicle's lane.

The all-electric iX5 will be the first BMW SUV to use the brand's sixth-generation eDrive technology, featuring an 800-volt electrical architecture and a new “high-voltage battery with cylindrical cells”. The iX5 60 xDrive packs the largest battery ever fitted to a production BMW EV, offering a usable capacity of 144 kWh in the US and 141 kWh in Europe.

Also Read: BMW Vision Alpina GT Concept Revealed; Previews Alpina’s Upmarket Push

New gen BMW X5 2

Power comes from a dual-motor setup, with one motor on each axle working in conjunction with BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system, though exact specifications are yet to be disclosed. We expect the ix5 to debut sometime later this year.

More details, including the full design, interior and powertrain specifications, will be revealed when the fifth-generation BMW X5 makes its global debut tomorrow.

# New-Gen BMW X5# New-Gen BMW X5 Teased# 2026 BMW X5# Fifth-gen BMW X5# BMW X5# BMW X5 SUV# BMW X5 Hydrogen Fuel Cell# BMW iX5 Hydrogen# X5# Cars# Cover Story

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