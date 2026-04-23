BMW iX3, i3 Long Wheelbase Unveiled In China

Alongside the debut of the 7 Series facelift, BMW has unveiled the long-wheelbase versions of the 2026 iX3 and i3 as part of its new Neue Klasse lineup. The models will make their public debut at the 2026 Beijing Auto Show later this week and get design revisions, updated interior and new-gen electric architecture.

Also Read: BMW 7 Series Facelift Debuts With Design Tweaks, More Tech

BMW iX3 LWB

Starting with the iX3 LWB. Up front, it gets a closed-off version of BMW’s kidney grille, flanked by slim headlamps, while the bumper gets vertical elements. From the side, the longer wheelbase is easy to spot, thanks to the stretched rear doors and a slightly extended window line. Around the back, it features slim LED tail lamps, which fall short of connecting in favour of the BMW logo positioning.

Flush door handles seen on earlier prototypes have been replaced with a pull-type design to comply with upcoming Chinese safety regulations. The wheelbase has been extended by 108 mm to 3005 mm, resulting in longer rear doors and increased rear-seat space.

BMW has also reworked the second row specifically for this version. The seats are larger, with increased cushioning and support, and can recline up to 121 degrees. The front passenger seat now features an extendable leg rest; meanwhile, BMW says that the integrated battery layout also creates more headroom inside the cabin.

Boot capacity stands at up to 1,900 litres with the rear seats folded, while a 58-litre front storage compartment provides space for charging cables.

The iX3 LWB is also the first model to feature BMW’s new centralised driving control system, which combines drivetrain and chassis functions into a single unit. This setup manages power delivery, stability and braking in real time, with regenerative braking handling most deceleration scenarios.

Coming to numbers, the iX3 LWB is claimed to deliver over 900 km of range (CLTC). It supports 400 kW fast charging, allowing a 10-80 per cent charge in 21 minutes (claimed), while a 10-minute charge can add over 400 km of range under test conditions. More details on the powertrain are yet to be disclosed, but it is likely to mirror the standard version.

BMW i3 LWB

Now to the i3 LWB, which in its looks is akin to the standard model. Up front, it features a slimmer interpretation of BMW’s kidney grille, flanked by sharp, angular headlamps. From the side, the stretched wheelbase is evident in the longer rear doors and extended roofline.

At the rear, the car gets slim LED tail lamps connected by a dark trim element, along with a sculpted bumper. The wheelbase exceeds 3,000 mm, and interestingly, there’s an M badge near the C-pillars, which glows upon unlock. Like the iX3, it replaces flush door handles with a conventional pull-type design to meet regulatory requirements.

Under the skin, the i3 LWB shares the same new-generation electric architecture as the iX3. It is claimed to offer a driving range of over 1,000 km (CLTC). Charging capability is rated at up to 400 kW, enabling a 10-minute charge to add around 400 km of range under the same test cycle.

Like the iX3, it uses the new integrated control system to manage power delivery, braking and energy recuperation. The interior of the i3 LWB remains under wraps for now, but is expected to get the same layout as the standard model, albeit with a revised second row.

Market Availability

Both models are expected to go on sale in China first, with the iX3 LWB being offered in additional markets, including India.