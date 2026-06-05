Green SM's Electric Taxi Service Now Live In India: VinFast Limo Green MPVs Deployed In Delhi-NCR

Vietnamese ride-hailing operator Green SM has entered the Indian market with the launch of its all-electric taxi service in Delhi-NCR. The company, which is backed by Vingroup – the Vietnamese conglomerate that also owns VinFast – will initially operate the service in the National Capital Region before expanding to other cities in phases.

With its arrival, Green SM will take on established ride-hailing players such as Uber and Ola in the country. The service will be operated using the VinFast Limo Green, a seven-seat electric MPV developed specifically for commercial passenger transportation.

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The fleet-oriented model wears cyan paint, Green SM branding and steel wheels with wheel covers. Powering the Limo Green is a single electric motor (FWD) paired with a 60.13 kWh battery, churning out 201 bhp and 280 Nm of torque. The MPV offers an ARAI-certified range of up to 517 km on a full charge.

Green SM says its vehicles will be equipped with onboard safety systems including interior and exterior cameras, AI-assisted monitoring technology and emergency assistance buttons. Bookings can be made through the company's smartphone application, while customers will also be able to hail vehicles directly in operational zones.

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With the arrival of Green SM, VinFast joins manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Toyota and Hyundai, all of which have products deployed in the fleet sector.

India becomes the fifth international market for Green SM after Vietnam, Laos, Indonesia and the Philippines. The company has also announced introductory discounts (50 per cent or up to Rs 250) on rides booked through its app between June 5 and June 11.