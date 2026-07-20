VinFast Patents Two New Electric Two-Wheelers In India Ahead Of Market Entry

Earlier this year, VinFast confirmed it would enter the Indian two-wheeler market in the second half of 2026 with three electric scooters from its global lineup. However, the Vietnamese EV manufacturer has filed design patents for two new electric two-wheelers—a production-spec Viper electric scooter and what looks to be an electric motorcycle inspired by the Sulad concept. The latest filings hint that the company could bring a wider portfolio to India than previously announced.

The Viper patent is particularly noteworthy as it closely matches the scooter currently sold in Vietnam. Unlike an earlier patent filing that featured several styling differences, this version carries the production model's sharp bodywork, single-piece LED headlamp, five-spoke alloy wheels, and hub-mounted motor. Back in Vietnam, the Viper is powered by a 4.8 kWh battery pack paired with a 3 kW electric motor.

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The second filing is for an electric motorcycle that bears a striking resemblance to the Sulad concept, which VinFast showcased earlier this year as part of its future electric motorcycle strategy. Although the company has yet to reveal official specifications, reports from Vietnam suggest the production version could feature an electric motor producing up to 50 kW and a claimed top speed of around 130 kmph.

While these latest patent filings suggest the company is keeping its options open and could eventually introduce additional models, including an electric motorcycle, a design patent does not guarantee a market launch, but it does indicate that VinFast is actively evaluating these products for India. The company has not yet confirmed a launch timeline for either the Viper or the electric motorcycle.