VinFast VF MPV 7 Launch Highlights: Price, Specifications, Features, Images

Vietnamese EV maker VinFast is gearing up to expand its India portfolio with the launch of the VF MPV 7 today, April 15, 2026. The brand, which entered the Indian market with the VF6 and VF7 in 2025, is now looking to enter the family-oriented segment with this all-electric seven-seater MPV.



The VF MPV 7 is expected to take on existing electric MPVs such as the Kia Carens Clavis EV, BYD eMAX 7 and also the Mahindra XEV 9S.

