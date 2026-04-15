VinFast VF MPV 7 Launch Highlights: Price, Specifications, Features, Images
Vietnamese EV maker VinFast is gearing up to expand its India portfolio with the launch of the VF MPV 7 today, April 15, 2026. The brand, which entered the Indian market with the VF6 and VF7 in 2025, is now looking to enter the family-oriented segment with this all-electric seven-seater MPV.
The VF MPV 7 is expected to take on existing electric MPVs such as the Kia Carens Clavis EV, BYD eMAX 7 and also the Mahindra XEV 9S.
VinFast will announce prices, India-spec details, variants and features of the MPV 7 today. We will bring you all the details of the latest all-electric MPV in town from its launch.
The launch event is just an hour away, so here’s a quick look at everything we know so far. The VF MPV 7 follows the same design language as VinFast’s other global EVs. It gets a full-width LED DRL up front, tied into the brand’s signature ‘V’ logo.
The main headlamps sit lower on the bumper in a stacked layout, and like most EVs, the front end is largely closed off. The lower bumper features a wide intake with patterned detailing.
In profile, the MPV has a long, upright stance. The VF MPV 7 measures 4,740 mm in length, 1,872 mm in width and 1,734 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,840 mm.
It rides on 19-inch alloy wheels, and at the rear, the MPV features connected LED tail-lamps, mirroring the lighting signature seen at the front.
As for the interior, the dashboard is centred around a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
On the seating front, it features a three-row, seven-seat layout with leatherette upholstery, 60:40 split second-row seats, and foldable third-row seats.
Other features of interest include automatic climate control, AC vents for the second and third rows, multiple USB charging ports across all rows, a steering wheel with mounted controls, a smart key, and the drive selector mounted behind the steering wheel.
VinFast India CEO Tapan Ghosh begins the launch event by revealing that the MPV 7 offers an ARAI-certified range of up to 517km. The MPV 7 is powered by a 60.1 kWh battery pack and supports fast charging from 10 to 70 per cent in just 30 minutes.
VinFast has extended free charging at V-Green stations for both existing and new Indian customers until March 31, 2029.
VinFast plans to expand its network in India to 75 showrooms and 230 service touchpoints by the end of 2026.
Aiming to win over customers, VinFast India is offering an assured resale value of up to 75% and an extensive battery warranty.
Take a look at some of the safety features of the VF MPV 7.
The MPV 7 features a single electric motor paired with a 60.13kWh battery, producing just over 200bhp and 280 Nm of torque. According to VinFast, it can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in under 9 seconds.
With all three rows of seats in place, the VinFast MPV 7 offers 126 litres of boot space. Fold down the second and third rows, and cargo capacity expands significantly to 1,240 litres.
Here at last! The VinFast VF MPV 7 takes the stage. Prices coming in soon.
Here is what the camaker is bundling with the VF MPV 7.
VinFast has launched the VF MPV 7 in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 24.49 lakh. It will be offered in a single fully-loaded variant.
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