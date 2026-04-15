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VinFast VF MPV 7 Launch Highlights: Price, Specifications, Features, Images

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
Apr 15, 2026, 10:58 AM
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VinFast VF MPV 7 Launch Highlights: Price, Specifications, Features, Images

Vietnamese EV maker VinFast is gearing up to expand its India portfolio with the launch of the VF MPV 7 today, April 15, 2026. The brand, which entered the Indian market with the VF6 and VF7 in 2025, is now looking to enter the family-oriented segment with this all-electric seven-seater MPV.

The VF MPV 7 is expected to take on existing electric MPVs such as the Kia Carens Clavis EV, BYD eMAX 7 and also the Mahindra XEV 9S.

11:00 AM
Apr 15, 2026

VinFast will announce prices, India-spec details, variants and features of the MPV 7 today. We will bring you all the details of the latest all-electric MPV in town from its launch.

vinfast mpv 7 india launch tomorrow what to expect carandbike 1
11:09 AM
Apr 15, 2026

The launch event is just an hour away, so here’s a quick look at everything we know so far. The VF MPV 7 follows the same design language as VinFast’s other global EVs. It gets a full-width LED DRL up front, tied into the brand’s signature ‘V’ logo.

Vin Fast MPV 7 India Launch 2
11:17 AM
Apr 15, 2026

The main headlamps sit lower on the bumper in a stacked layout, and like most EVs, the front end is largely closed off. The lower bumper features a wide intake with patterned detailing.

Vin Fast VF MPV 7 India Launch
11:27 AM
Apr 15, 2026

In profile, the MPV has a long, upright stance. The VF MPV 7 measures 4,740 mm in length, 1,872 mm in width and 1,734 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,840 mm.

vinfast mpv 7 india launch tomorrow what to expect carandbike 3
11:37 AM
Apr 15, 2026

It rides on 19-inch alloy wheels, and at the rear, the MPV features connected LED tail-lamps, mirroring the lighting signature seen at the front.

vinfast mpv 7 india launch tomorrow what to expect carandbike 2
11:49 AM
Apr 15, 2026

As for the interior, the dashboard is centred around a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Vin Fast VF MPV 7 Interior
12:07 PM
Apr 15, 2026

On the seating front, it features a three-row, seven-seat layout with leatherette upholstery, 60:40 split second-row seats, and foldable third-row seats.

Vin Fast MPV 7 India Launch
12:10 PM
Apr 15, 2026

Other features of interest include automatic climate control, AC vents for the second and third rows, multiple USB charging ports across all rows, a steering wheel with mounted controls, a smart key, and the drive selector mounted behind the steering wheel.

VF MPV 7
12:14 PM
Apr 15, 2026

VinFast India CEO Tapan Ghosh begins the launch event by revealing that the MPV 7 offers an ARAI-certified range of up to 517km. The MPV 7 is powered by a 60.1 kWh battery pack and supports fast charging from 10 to 70 per cent in just 30 minutes.

VF MPV 7 1
12:17 PM
Apr 15, 2026

VinFast has extended free charging at V-Green stations for both existing and new Indian customers until March 31, 2029.

VF MPV 7 2
12:19 PM
Apr 15, 2026

VinFast plans to expand its network in India to 75 showrooms and 230 service touchpoints by the end of 2026.

Vin Fast India VF MPV 7 Launch
12:22 PM
Apr 15, 2026

Aiming to win over customers, VinFast India is offering an assured resale value of up to 75% and an extensive battery warranty.

Vin Fast VF MPV 7 India Launch 1
12:26 PM
Apr 15, 2026

Take a look at some of the safety features of the VF MPV 7.

VF MPV 7 3
12:30 PM
Apr 15, 2026

The MPV 7 features a single electric motor paired with a 60.13kWh battery, producing just over 200bhp and 280 Nm of torque. According to VinFast, it can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in under 9 seconds.

vf mpv 7 4
12:33 PM
Apr 15, 2026

With all three rows of seats in place, the VinFast MPV 7 offers 126 litres of boot space. Fold down the second and third rows, and cargo capacity expands significantly to 1,240 litres.

VF MPV 7 5
12:39 PM
Apr 15, 2026

Here at last! The VinFast VF MPV 7 takes the stage. Prices coming in soon.

VF MPV 7 6

12:43 PM
Apr 15, 2026

Here is what the camaker is bundling with the VF MPV 7.

VF MPV 7 7

12:47 PM
Apr 15, 2026

VinFast has launched the VF MPV 7 in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 24.49 lakh. It will be offered in a single fully-loaded variant.

VF MPV 7 8

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Research More on VinFast VF MPV 7

VinFast VF MPV 7
VinFast VF MPV 7
*Expected Price
₹ 35 - 45 Lakh

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