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VinFast VF MPV 7: In Pictures

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
3 mins read
Apr 15, 2026, 03:28 PM
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VinFast VF MPV 7: In Pictures
Key Highlights
  • VinFast VF MPV 7 launched in India
  • Comes with a single 10.1-inch screen inside, three row layout
  • Gets a 60.1 kWh batter pack; 517 km range (ARAI)

Vinfast has launched the VF MPV 7 as its third product in India after the VF6 and VF7 e-SUVs. The three-row MPV is offered in a single variant, priced at Rs 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The MPV 7 is here to rival models such as the Mahindra XEV 9S, BYD eMAX 7 and the Kia Carens Clavis EV. Let’s take a closer look at it.

Also Read: All-Electric Vinfast MPV 7 Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 24.49 Lakh

Vin Fast VF MPV 7 Pictures

The VF MPV 7 follows VinFast’s global EV design language. Up front, it gets a full-width LED DRL integrated into the signature ‘V’ logo, while the main headlamp units sit lower on the bumper.

Vin Fast VF MPV 7 Pictures 6

The front bumper also features a wide lower intake section with patterned detailing, adding some visual texture and contrast to the otherwise minimal fascia design.

Also Read: VinFast VF MPV 7 Launch Highlights: Price, Specifications, Features, Images

Vin Fast VF MPV 7 Pictures 5

In profile, the MPV adopts a long and upright stance, measuring 4,740 mm long, 1,872 mm wide and 1,734 mm tall. It has a 2,840 mm wheelbase and rides on 19-inch alloy wheels.

Vin Fast VF MPV 7 Pictures 4

At the rear, it features connected LED taillamps that mirror the front lighting signature.

Vin Fast VF MPV 7 Pictures 2

Inside, the dashboard is centred around a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Notably, this is also the only screen in the cabin.

Vin Fast VF MPV 7 Interior

Other features include automatic climate control, AC vents for second and third rows, multiple USB ports, steering-mounted controls and a smart key.

Vin Fast VF MPV 7 Pictures 9

The drive selector is positioned behind the steering wheel, helping free up space in the centre console.

Vin Fast MPV 7 India Launch

It gets a three-row, seven-seat layout with leatherette upholstery, 60:40 split second-row seats and foldable third-row seats.

VF MPV 7 3

Safety features include ABS, EBD, ESC, traction control, hill start assist and rollover mitigation, rear parking sensors, a reverse camera, four airbags and all-wheel disc brakes.

Vin Fast VF MPV 7 Pictures 3

Power comes from a single electric motor (FWD) paired with a 60.13 kWh battery, churning out 201 bhp and 280 Nm of torque. It is claimed to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in under 9 seconds.

Vinfast MPV 7 1

The MPV offers an ARAI-certified range of up to 517 km on a full charge.

Vin Fast VF MPV 7

Fast charging support allows the battery to go from 10 to 70 per cent in around 30 minutes.

VF MPV 7 5

Boot space stands at 126 litres with all three rows in place and expands to 1,240 litres with the second and third rows folded down.

Vinfast MPV 7

VinFast is also offering a Rs 2 lakh incentive for buyers exchanging a combustion-powered vehicle for the VF MPV 7. The company is also promising a 75 per cent buyback value, calculated based on the vehicle’s ex-showroom price.

vinfast mpv 7 india launch tomorrow what to expect carandbike 3

Ownership benefits include 3-year free maintenance, a 7-year vehicle warranty and a 10-year battery warranty.

vinfast mpv 7 india launch tomorrow what to expect carandbike 2

Buyers of the VF MPV 7 can also access free charging at VinFast’s V-Green EV charging stations until March 31, 2029, similar to what is offered with VF6 and VF7 models.

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Research More on VinFast VF MPV 7

VinFast VF MPV 7
VinFast VF MPV 7
*Expected Price
₹ 35 - 45 Lakh

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