VinFast VF MPV 7: In Pictures

Vinfast has launched the VF MPV 7 as its third product in India after the VF6 and VF7 e-SUVs. The three-row MPV is offered in a single variant, priced at Rs 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The MPV 7 is here to rival models such as the Mahindra XEV 9S, BYD eMAX 7 and the Kia Carens Clavis EV. Let’s take a closer look at it.

Also Read: All-Electric Vinfast MPV 7 Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 24.49 Lakh

The VF MPV 7 follows VinFast’s global EV design language. Up front, it gets a full-width LED DRL integrated into the signature ‘V’ logo, while the main headlamp units sit lower on the bumper.

The front bumper also features a wide lower intake section with patterned detailing, adding some visual texture and contrast to the otherwise minimal fascia design.

Also Read: VinFast VF MPV 7 Launch Highlights: Price, Specifications, Features, Images

In profile, the MPV adopts a long and upright stance, measuring 4,740 mm long, 1,872 mm wide and 1,734 mm tall. It has a 2,840 mm wheelbase and rides on 19-inch alloy wheels.

At the rear, it features connected LED taillamps that mirror the front lighting signature.

Inside, the dashboard is centred around a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Notably, this is also the only screen in the cabin.

Other features include automatic climate control, AC vents for second and third rows, multiple USB ports, steering-mounted controls and a smart key.

The drive selector is positioned behind the steering wheel, helping free up space in the centre console.

It gets a three-row, seven-seat layout with leatherette upholstery, 60:40 split second-row seats and foldable third-row seats.

Safety features include ABS, EBD, ESC, traction control, hill start assist and rollover mitigation, rear parking sensors, a reverse camera, four airbags and all-wheel disc brakes.

Power comes from a single electric motor (FWD) paired with a 60.13 kWh battery, churning out 201 bhp and 280 Nm of torque. It is claimed to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in under 9 seconds.

The MPV offers an ARAI-certified range of up to 517 km on a full charge.

Fast charging support allows the battery to go from 10 to 70 per cent in around 30 minutes.

Boot space stands at 126 litres with all three rows in place and expands to 1,240 litres with the second and third rows folded down.

VinFast is also offering a Rs 2 lakh incentive for buyers exchanging a combustion-powered vehicle for the VF MPV 7. The company is also promising a 75 per cent buyback value, calculated based on the vehicle’s ex-showroom price.

Ownership benefits include 3-year free maintenance, a 7-year vehicle warranty and a 10-year battery warranty.

Buyers of the VF MPV 7 can also access free charging at VinFast’s V-Green EV charging stations until March 31, 2029, similar to what is offered with VF6 and VF7 models.