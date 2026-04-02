VinFast VF MPV 7 Bookings Open; India Launch On April 15

VinFast has opened bookings for its third all-electric offering in India, the VF MPV 7, ahead of its launch on April 15. Bookings for the electric MPV can be done either at authorised dealerships or via the brand’s website by paying a token amount of Rs 21,000, with deliveries expected to commence shortly after launch.

The VF MPV 7 will be offered in two variants – Standard and Limo Green. While the Standard variant will cater to private buyers, the Limo Green version will be positioned for fleet operators. VinFast, which entered the Indian market with the VF6 and VF7 in 2025, is now looking to expand into the family-oriented segment with this all-electric seven-seater MPV. The model is expected to rival offerings such as the Kia Carens Clavis EV, BYD eMAX 7 and the Mahindra XEV 9S.

Also Read: VinFast VF MPV 7 To Launch In India Mid April

The MPV features a three-row seating layout with space for seven occupants and follows VinFast’s global EV design language. Up front, it features a full-width LED light bar integrated with the brand’s signature ‘V’ motif, while the main headlamp units are positioned lower on the bumper. The front fascia remains largely closed off, in line with typical EV styling, while the lower bumper houses a wide intake section with patterned detailing. At the rear, the MPV gets connected LED tail-lamps that mirror the front lighting signature.

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On the features front, the VF MPV 7 is equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also gets automatic climate control, AC vents for the second and third rows, an electronic parking brake and steering-mounted controls.

In terms of safety, the MPV comes equipped with features such as ABS, EBD, ESC and traction control, along with hill start assist and rollover mitigation. Additional safety equipment includes rear parking sensors and a reverse camera.

Powering the VF MPV 7 is a single electric motor producing 201 bhp and 280 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 60.13 kWh battery pack, offering a claimed range of up to 450 km (NEDC cycle). The MPV also supports DC fast charging, which can charge the battery from 10 to 70 per cent in around 30 minutes. The India-spec model is expected to offer similar performance and range figures as the global version.