VinFast VF MPV 7 To Launch In India Mid April

Vietnamese EV maker VinFast is gearing up to expand its India portfolio with the launch of the VF MPV 7. The brand, which entered the Indian market with the VF6 and VF7 in 2025, is now looking to tap into the family-oriented segment with this all-electric seven-seater MPV.

Spotted testing multiple times on Indian roads, the VF MPV 7 is expected to take on existing electric MPVs such as the Kia Carens Clavis EV, BYD eMAX 7 and also the Mahindra XEV 9S.

VinFast MPV 7: Exterior

The VF MPV 7 follows the design approach that aligns with VinFast’s global EV styling language. Up front, it features a full-width LED DRL that integrates with the brand’s signature ‘V’ logo. The main headlamp units are positioned lower on the bumper in a stacked housing while the front end is largely closed off, as expected from an electric vehicle. The lower bumper gets a wide intake section with patterned detailing.

In profile, the MPV adopts a long and upright stance. The VF MPV 7 measures 4,740 mm in length, 1,872 mm in width and 1,734 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,840 mm. It rides on 19-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, the MPV gets connected LED tail-lamps that mirror the front lighting signature.

VinFast MPV 7: Interior & Features

As for the interior, the dashboard is centred around a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The MPV offers a three-row seating layout with space for seven occupants.

Other features of interest include automatic climate control, AC vents for the second and third rows, multiple USB charging ports across all rows, a steering wheel with mounted controls, a smart key, and the drive selector mounted behind the steering wheel.

On the seating front, it features a three-row, seven-seat layout with leatherette upholstery, 60:40 split second-row seats, and foldable third-row seats.

As for the safety suite, the MPV 7 comes equipped with features such as ABS, EBD, ESC and traction control, along with hill start assist and rollover mitigation. The vehicle also gets rear parking sensors and a reverse camera, among others.

VinFast MPV 7: Powertrain & Range

Powering the VF MPV 7 overseas is a single electric motor producing 201 bhp and 280 Nm of torque. The MPV is equipped with a 60.13 kWh battery pack and offers a claimed range of up to 450 km on the NEDC cycle. Charging options include DC fast charging, which can take the battery from 10 to 70 per cent in around 30 minutes. We can expect similar numbers for the India-spec model.

VinFast MPV 7: India Launch & Expected Price

VinFast is expected to launch the MPV 7 in India in mid-April, and we expect it to be priced at around Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom).