VinFast MPV 7 India Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect

Having opened its India innings seven months ago with the launch of the VF6 and VF7, VinFast is adding yet another model to its portfolio tomorrow, April 15. The VinFast MPV 7, better known as Limo Green in its home market of Vietnam, will be launched tomorrow, and is expected to go up against the Mahindra XEV 9S electric SUV. From a price and positioning standpoint, it's likely the MPV 7 will slot in between the VF6 and VF7, but is targeting a segment of the market that has been largely unaddressed by electric vehicle manufacturers so far.

Also Read: Opinion: Shock Pricing For VinFast MPV 7 Could Shake Up EV Segment

2026 VinFast MPV 7: What We Know So Far

At 4,740 mm, the MPV 7 is considerably longer than the Kia Carens Clavis EV, and is the same length as the XEV 9S. Its 2,840 mm wheelbase, however, is much longer than the Mahindra's.

The MPV 7 carries the VinFast family look with a full-width lightbar up front, with the ‘V’ logo nestled in between the individual light guides and the headlights fitted low into the front bumper.

In profile, it is every bit a people-carrier, with its large, monovolume body, with the only real design flourish being the upswept window line that rises sharply towards the D-pillar. It rides on 19-inch aero-focused wheels, and has a full-width tail-light replicating the shape of the front light bar.

Also Read: VinFast MPV 7 vs Rivals: Clavis EV, eMax 7 and XEV 9S





A total of six exterior colour options will be on offer – Introspective Brown, Infinity Blanc, Jet Black, Zenith Grey, Solar Ruby and Moonlit Ocean.

The MPV 7 has a decidedly simple interior, with only a single, freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, which also houses the instruments display. Depending on the exterior colour, the interior can be had in an all-black theme, or a brown-and-black colour scheme. The MPV has three rows of seats, with no option for captain chairs in the second row.

VinFast MPV 7: Powertrain and expected price

The MPV 7 will come with a 60.13 kWh battery, that will power a 200 bhp, 280 Nm motor driving the front wheels. VinFast claims a 0-100 kmph acceleration time of under 10 seconds, and real-world range is expected to be in the vicinity of 350 to 400 kilometres. Fast-charging the MPV 7 from 10 to 70 per cent will take just 30 minutes, claims VinFast.

We expect VinFast to price the MPV 7 aggressively, with a starting price of just under Rs 18 lakh, with the lineup potentially exceeding Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) at the top end.