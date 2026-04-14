VinFast MPV 7 India Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect
- In terms of dimensions, VinFast's MPV 7 is closest to Mahindra's XEV 9S.
- Equipped with a 60.13 kWh battery.
- Sub-10 second 0-100 kmph acceleration time claimed.
Having opened its India innings seven months ago with the launch of the VF6 and VF7, VinFast is adding yet another model to its portfolio tomorrow, April 15. The VinFast MPV 7, better known as Limo Green in its home market of Vietnam, will be launched tomorrow, and is expected to go up against the Mahindra XEV 9S electric SUV. From a price and positioning standpoint, it's likely the MPV 7 will slot in between the VF6 and VF7, but is targeting a segment of the market that has been largely unaddressed by electric vehicle manufacturers so far.
Also Read: Opinion: Shock Pricing For VinFast MPV 7 Could Shake Up EV Segment
2026 VinFast MPV 7: What We Know So Far
At 4,740 mm, the MPV 7 is considerably longer than the Kia Carens Clavis EV, and is the same length as the XEV 9S. Its 2,840 mm wheelbase, however, is much longer than the Mahindra's.
The MPV 7 carries the VinFast family look with a full-width lightbar up front, with the ‘V’ logo nestled in between the individual light guides and the headlights fitted low into the front bumper.
In profile, it is every bit a people-carrier, with its large, monovolume body, with the only real design flourish being the upswept window line that rises sharply towards the D-pillar. It rides on 19-inch aero-focused wheels, and has a full-width tail-light replicating the shape of the front light bar.
Also Read: VinFast MPV 7 vs Rivals: Clavis EV, eMax 7 and XEV 9S
A total of six exterior colour options will be on offer – Introspective Brown, Infinity Blanc, Jet Black, Zenith Grey, Solar Ruby and Moonlit Ocean.
The MPV 7 has a decidedly simple interior, with only a single, freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, which also houses the instruments display. Depending on the exterior colour, the interior can be had in an all-black theme, or a brown-and-black colour scheme. The MPV has three rows of seats, with no option for captain chairs in the second row.
VinFast MPV 7: Powertrain and expected price
The MPV 7 will come with a 60.13 kWh battery, that will power a 200 bhp, 280 Nm motor driving the front wheels. VinFast claims a 0-100 kmph acceleration time of under 10 seconds, and real-world range is expected to be in the vicinity of 350 to 400 kilometres. Fast-charging the MPV 7 from 10 to 70 per cent will take just 30 minutes, claims VinFast.
We expect VinFast to price the MPV 7 aggressively, with a starting price of just under Rs 18 lakh, with the lineup potentially exceeding Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) at the top end.
Related News
Research More on VinFast VF MPV 7
Popular VinFast Models
- VinFast
VF6Ex-showroom Price₹ 19.13 - 21.22 Lakh
- VinFast
VF7Ex-showroom Price₹ 24.23 - 29.57 Lakh
Latest Cars
- VinFast
VF MPV 7Ex-showroom Price₹ 24.49 Lakh
- Volkswagen
TaigunEx-showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 19.29 Lakh
- Audi
SQ8Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.78 Crore
- Renault
DusterEx-showroom Price₹ 10.49 - 18.49 Lakh
- Tata
Punch EVEx-showroom Price₹ 9.69 - 12.59 Lakh
- Volkswagen
Tayron R-LineEx-showroom Price₹ 46.99 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki
e-VitaraEx-showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 14.51 Lakh
- Nissan
GraviteEx-showroom Price₹ 5.65 - 8.93 Lakh
- BMW
X3Ex-showroom Price₹ 72.5 - 74.5 Lakh
- Tata
PunchEx-showroom Price₹ 5.65 - 10.6 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-16
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-20
- MG MajestorExpected Price₹ 38 - 43 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Skoda 7S ConceptExpected Price₹ 28 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Mercedes-Benz CLA EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-24
- Toyota Urban Cruiser EbellaExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-27
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-05
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-10
- Nissan TektonExpected Price₹ 19 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-15
- Skoda Kodiaq RSExpected Price₹ 45 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-15
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-21
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-22
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-23
- Maruti Suzuki 2026 BrezzaExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-28
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-09
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-15
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Tata Sierra EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Mercedes-Benz New S-ClassExpected Price₹ 90 - 95 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-24
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-28
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-05
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-14
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-18
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-19
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-28
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Kia Syros EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-20
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-28
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-30
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-24
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-18
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-06
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-08
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2030-04-14
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Reise tourRad Adventure Touring Tyres Launched From Rs. 3,099The Reise tourRad adventure touring tyres are positioned as 80:20 road-biased ADV radial tyres.2 mins read
- 2026 Volkswagen Taigun Facelift : Variants, Features, Prices ExplainedThe Volkswagen Taigun is available in seven trim levels, three transmission options and two engine guises. Here is a breakdown of what each trim level packs.3 mins read
- VinFast VF MPV 7: In PicturesThe MPV 7 is offered in a single variant priced at Rs 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom).3 mins read
- Jafar Rizvi | Apr 15, 2026Porsche 911 GT3 S/C Debuts As First Convertible GT3 And Is Manual-OnlyNew Porsche 911 GT3 S/C gets a 503 bhp NA flat-six, 6-speed manual, 9,000 rpm redline and convertible roof, doing 0-100 kmph in 3.9 seconds.3 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Apr 15, 2026All-Electric Vinfast MPV 7 Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 24.49 LakhIt’s the third product from the Vietnamese automotive giant, and it’s the first three-row MPV.3 mins read
- VinFast VF MPV 7 Launch Highlights: Price, Specifications, Features, ImagesThe Vietnamese EV maker’s third offering for India is an electric people mover, poised to compete with the Mahindra XEV 9S.0 mins read
- Amaan Ahmed | Apr 15, 2026Kinetic DX+ Review: Pure Nostalgia Can Only Take You So FarNo smoke, no two-stroke – the reborn Kinetic relies heavily on the charm of the original’s design to sway buyers, but can it offer genuine substance to go with the style?1 min read
- Janak Sorap | Apr 10, 2026Triumph 350 Range First Ride Review: More Affordable, More Refined, Still Fun?Triumph’s shift to 350cc aims to cut costs, but does it affect the ride experience?5 mins read
- car&bike Team | Apr 7, 2026Flying Flea C6 Review: Royal Enfield’s Electric Gamble?The C6 is the beginning of Royal Enfield's EV journey under the Flying Flea brand. Does it make a strong impression? Read on.8 mins read
- Janak Sorap | Mar 31, 20262026 Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Apex – First Ride Review: The Update That Changes EverythingAfter riding the updated 2026 Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 for a round trip of over 140 km from Guwahati to Shillong, the new Apex variant feels like the version of the Guerrilla 450 that should have existed from day one.6 mins read
- Amaan Ahmed | Apr 6, 2026Yamaha EC-06 First Ride Review: Building Is Hard, Repackaging Is ECTo develop a capable maiden electric two-wheeler for India, Yamaha Motor didn't have to dig deep -- it just needed to strike up a clever partnership with a promising Indian startup.8 mins read