Volkswagen ID.Polo EV Revealed With Up To 208 BHP, 454 KM Range

Less than three years after previewing it as a concept, Volkswagen has taken the wraps off the production-ready ID.Polo, a new, all-electric hatchback that will be priced on level terms with the combustion engine Polo overseas. This marks the first time Volkswagen has offered a battery-powered version of the Polo hatchback, and also the first instance of a Volkswagen ID model ditching the previously-used alphanumeric nomenclature. Utilising Volkswagen's MEB+ architecture, the ID.Polo promises the interior space of a Golf in the footprint of a much smaller hatchback.

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2026 Volkswagen ID.Polo: Design and dimensions

The production-spec ID.Polo closely follows the design and styling of the ID.2all concept unveiled in 2023. The road-ready Polo EV adopts chief designer Andreas Mindt's ‘Pure Positive’ design philosophy, with what Volkswagen says is a ‘likeable’ front end. The IQ.Light Matrix LED headlights are linked by an LED light bar, and the Volkswagen logos front and back are illuminated.

In profile, it becomes clear the ID.Polo remains true to the size of a Polo, measuring in at a little over four metres (4,053 mm), with a 2,600 mm wheelbase. The rear door handle is mounted on the C-pillar, which is styled to pay tribute to the Golf, and at the back, the ID.Polo features ‘3D-effect’ connected LED tail-lights. Kerb weight of the ID.Polo is 1,568 kg onwards.

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2026 Volkswagen ID.Polo: Interior and features

The ID.Polo's dashboard employs a 10-inch ‘Digital Cockpit’ driver's display, and a 13-inch Innovision touchscreen infotainment system. However, what will come as relief is that not all key vehicle functions are to be accessed via the screen – Volkswagen has provided proper physical buttons on the centre console.

Dual-zone automatic climate control, heating and massage functions for the 12-way adjustable powered front seats, 425-watt Harman Kardon sound system and a panoramic glass roof are all on the equipment list.

Aside from offering space for five passengers, Volkswagen claims the ID.Polo also offers greater luggage space, with a 441-litre boot (351 litres in the ICE Polo). Luggage room grows to 1,240 litres with the rear seats folded down.

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2026 Volkswagen ID.Polo: Battery, range and performance

A total of two battery options will be available with the ID.Polo – a 37 kWh lithium ferro-phosphate (LFP) battery, and a 52 kWh nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) battery. Both batteries employ Volkswagen Group's ‘unified cell’ design, and have cell-to-pack construction.

Power goes to the front wheels only, and the 37 kWh ID.Polo will be available with power outputs ranging from 114 bhp to 133 bhp. The 37 kWh ID.Polo will have a peak charging capacity of 90 kW when plugged into a DC fast-charger, and will have a range of up to 329 kilometres.

The 52 kWh ID.Polo will have a peak output of 208 bhp, and will be able to charge at up to 105 kW when plugged into a DC fast-charger. Range for this version is pegged at up to 454 kilometres. Top speed for all variants is 160 kmph. A more powerful ID.Polo GTI with up to 223 bhp will join the lineup later.

As standard, all variants of the ID.Polo will come with vehicle-to-load functionality, which will enable charging of electric bicycles at up to 3.6 kW.