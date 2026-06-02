2026 Citroen eC3 X EV Previewed Ahead Of India Launch

During last year’s festive season, French carmaker Citroen completed the uphill task of refreshing its model range. All of its petrol-powered vehicles – barring the C5 Aircross – received a significant features update as part of an expedited midlife refresh. The changes were warranted after strong customer feedback on relatively dour interiors and a lack of creature comforts compared to their exterior design. The facelifted models packed an ‘X’ suffix. The only model left to be upgraded was the electric version of the C3 hatchback. However, the marque is now ready with that too, hot on the heels of the launch of the refreshed Tata Tiago EV.

Also Read: New Tata Tiago EV Launched In India

The eC3 was launched in India early in 2023.

The current eC3 starts at a price of Rs 12.90 lakh (ex-showroom). However, it wouldn’t be surprising if the starting price drops, just as it did when the C3 transitioned to the C3 X. The new base petrol version starts at Rs 5 lakh, nearly a lakh less than the original launch price. It is likely that Citroen will optimise the price of the base eC3X to start under Rs 12 lakh, too. For comparison, the recently launched Tiago.ev starts at Rs 7 lakh, while the MG Comet starts at Rs 7.65 lakh, though both are significantly smaller than the Citroen.

While official details are yet to be announced, expect it to get an interior revamp, just like its petrol sibling. The eC3 X will feature more premium leatherette trim for the dashboard and seats. The seats will also get adjustable headrests. The 10.25-inch touchscreen is unlikely to change, as it is more than sufficient in size.

Expect changes in line with the petrol-powered C3 X.

On the safety front, expect six airbags and a tyre pressure monitoring system as well. While there are unlikely to be major exterior design changes, expect new LED headlights and DRLs.

No battery or performance upgrades are expected. The eC3 uses a 29.2kWh Li-ion battery pack, which is bigger than those of other entry-level rivals and offers a real-world range of around 240-250 km. It will continue with the same 56 bhp motor producing a peak 143 Nm of torque. With no significant weight changes, performance figures should remain similar.

The eC3 has so far largely catered to the fleet market, but Citroen will be hoping that with this update, private buyers will also consider it in their set of options for a budget yet spacious electric car.